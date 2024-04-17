Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have exceeded expectations by fighting for a top-half place this season but a striker would help their cause.

Financial boosts will allow Wolves to make more significant transfers this summer, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting they are in the market for a striker.

Wolves aimed to sign Armando Broja on loan in January but were ousted by Fulham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been one of the Premier League's biggest success stories this year by fighting for a top-half place after many tipped them for the drop - and they are looking to improve on that next season, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the west Midlands club are actively trying to recruit a new striker.

Wolves' financial troubles in the summer, coupled with the losses of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Matheus Nunes and Nathan Collins amongst others, saw many predict their six-year Premier League spell to end with a lack of marquee signings at the club bar Matheus Cunha's loan spell being made permanent.

But Gary O'Neil has done wonders at Molineux and with Wolves just seven points off a European place and mathematically secure from being relegated, the club are looking ahead to next season's recruitment to go better and qualify for a European spot. And Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the club will be searching for a striker to boost the squad available to O'Neil next season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Transfer News Latest

Wolves are preparing for yet another season in the top-flight

Targets have been linked with Wolves already, and this summer will surely see more spending power given that the club complied with Financial Fair Play regulations, which saw them spend less last season.

Given the injury woes to Hwang Hee-Chan, Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha in spells throughout the season, alongside Sasa Kalajdzic's never-ending sideline spells and Fabio Silva's lack of form which saw him loaned out to Rangers, this has given Wolves a general lack of depth in their striking options - something that O'Neil aimed to remedy in the January transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only five Premier League clubs - Burnley, Sheffield United, Everton, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - have scored fewer goals than Wolves this season in the top-flight.

Pedro Neto has been linked with a move away from the club, but Yuri Alberto has been touted with a move to Molineux and with more transfer rumours set to flood in over the summer, it could be a superb transfer window for fans in the Black Country.

Romano: Wolves 'Need' a Striker Ahead of Next Season

Wolves are in need of a goalscorer to boost their attacking ranks

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that Wolves' attempts to bring in Armando Broja in January have shown their application to securing top talent and it is an area they will look towards ahead of next season. He said:

"Wolves will go for a striker for sure. It's something that they need and they want to do. We know the application they have. "For example, Armando Broja is the player they wanted to bring to the club in the final days of the January transfer window, but Fulham were faster and with a different opportunity to accept Chelsea's conditions for the loan deal. This is why the deal didn't happen with Wolves."

Armando Broja's Failed Wolves Move

Suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in the World Cup break whilst playing for Chelsea, Broja spent the best part of a year on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge before finally making his return to the pitch in September. A lack of minutes and goals on his comeback saw him loaned to nearby Fulham - though Broja was close to joining Wolves.

A Deadline Day bid for the Albania international saw Broja have the choice between Fulham and Wolves; both clubs being in mid-table at the time. Though whilst Wolves shot up the league table, he chose Fulham - and it hasn't been the best loan spell since, making just 53 minutes of football in the top-flight - with his only assist coming against Wolves in a 2-1 defeat away at Molineux.

