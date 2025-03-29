Summary WrestleMania is the goal for all WWE Superstars.

Roman Reigns will make history when he enters Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41.

A record that won't be broken anytime soon, his match has fans just as excited.

The WWE has been the standard-bearer of professional wrestling since their rise in the 1950s. The dream destination for most wrestlers, the goal is to one day become a WWE Superstar. However, the goals don't just stop there. From winning high-stakes matches to winning titles, there are plenty of brass rings for the talent to reach for. One of the feats only achieved by the best of the best is headlining WrestleMania.

The most important show in the wrestling calendar, it is the WWE's equivalent of a World Cup or the Super Bowl. One WWE Superstar who knows all too well about main events is Roman Reigns, with the Tribal Chief set to make jaw-dropping history with his WrestleMania 41 appearance.

Viewed as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time by many, Reigns has been performing at an unforeseen level of superstardom over the past few years. Having enjoyed a 1,316-day-long title reign over a four-year period, the mastermind behind WWE's Bloodline faction was just as successful before he was the WWE's Tribal Chief. Announced for the main event of WrestleMania 41, Reigns is set to make WWE history, with this achievement being his greatest yet.

Related Latest WrestleMania 41 News Could Prove Major Embarrassment For WWE With WrestleMania weeks away, a recent update has painted a worrying picture ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania Record

An unmatchable record will be made in April

Having been at the top of the industry since his arrival in The Shield, Reigns has cemented himself as one of WWE's greatest-ever assets. Despite his reduced schedule, the former Big Dog has brought numerous WWE Superstars up to his level, such as Jey Uso. At his most recent appearance on SmackDown, it was revealed that Reigns' match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk would main event WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 31: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 32: Roman Reigns vs. Triple H WrestleMania 33: Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker WrestleMania 34: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 37 - Night Two: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 38 - Night Two: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 39 - Night Two: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 - Night One: Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins WrestleMania 40 - Night Two: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 41: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

A first for CM Punk, it will be a record-breaking tenth appearance for Reigns, who becomes the first wrestler in history to reach double-digit appearances in the main event of WrestleMania. Furthering the gap with second-placed Hulk Hogan, his CV of appearances on the Showcase of the Immortals is jaw-dropping.

Reigns' WrestleMania 41 Match

A seismic Triple Threat awaits