The addition of Odunze adds depth to the squad, making it challenging for defenses.

Odunze, alongside DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, boosts the Bears' passing attack significantly.

What a difference two years makes. "With the ninth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select Rome Odunze, wide receiver, University of Washington." With those words, league commissioner Roger Goodell made it official; the Bears have the best wide receiving corp in the National Football League.

Heading into the 2024 season, there isn't another team that can boast the perfect blend of receivers that Chicago has in D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze. Throw in a young speedster like second-year player Tyler Scott, and the Bears have the deepest receiver room in the NFL.

All Roads Lead To Rome

The Bears caught a break and landed a generational talent

After selecting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the draft, general manger Ryan Poles had to play the waiting game when it came to their second pick at No. 9 in the first round. Without the capital to move up (the Bears have only four picks in total), Poles had to sit on his hands and see who was left. As Poles himself broke down the pick in a press conference:

Ian and I sequenced the board out all the way across and Rome was extremely high on that list... That's why I was nervous. He wasn't gonna be there at nine, our simulations had about a 50/50 shot if he was gonna be there. But as it started to unfold, he had to hold me back from not trying to trade up and do something crazy to get him, but it ended up working out really well.

It was agreed among pundits that Chicago wanted one of the three stud receivers with the No. 9 pick.

With Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. going number four to the Arizona Cardinals, and LSU WR Malik Nabers being nabbed at six by the New York Giants, things were looking grim for Poles and Co.

After the Tennessee Titans chose offensive lineman JC Latham, the only team that stood in the Bears' way was the Atlanta Falcons. They shocked the world by selecting a quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., even though they just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract.

Poles' patience paid off as Odunze landed in the Bears' lap as he became their second pick of the first round in a draft they may one day be looked at as the turning point of their franchise.

Rome Odunze's Outlook

While he has been called generational, what does he bring to the Chicago offense?

As days and weeks went by, Odunze's name was tossed around as possibly being the top receiver off the board come draft night. No matter which of the big three (Harrison Jr., Nabers, or Odunze) went first, the belief was they were all going to go early and be some of the best receivers of their generation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rome Odunze finished his four-year career at the University of Washington second all time in receptions with 214 and yards with 3,272 yards, while his 24 touchdowns places him third in school history.

Anyone who watched the University of Washington's games saw Odunze constantly making plays and standing out as the best player on the field. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes that Odunze is a future number one receiver in the NFL:

(Odunze) has a tremendous combination of size and speed. He's big, and he knows how to use his body to shield defenders...He's used both inside and out. He can make defensive backs miss after the catch.

Simply put, Odunze can do it all. Whether he's outside or in the slot, he can beat defensive backs off the line with his speed or his jump-cut while possessing masterful body control and superior ball skills.

Welcome To Chicago, the Home of Elite Wide Receivers

The addition of Odunze gives an already strong squad yet another weapon

Before the draft, the Bears already boasted one of the best 1-2 punches in the league with D.J. Moore and the recently added Keenan Allen. Now, Chicago has a WR-trio that is as talented as any in recent memory.

Both Allen and Moore are top-12 receivers in the NFL who finished among league leaders in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Teams were already going to have a hard time trying to stop the Bears passing game, but now with the talented rookie joining the mix, defenses will struggle to even slow it down.

Bears' Receivers 2023 Stats Receiver Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 1st Down Receptions Moore (Bears) 96 1,364 8 64 Allen (Chargers) 108 1,243 7 57 Odunze (*Univ. of Wash) 92 1,639 13 74

Moore is one of the most athletic receivers in the league and someone who can do it all. Whether in the slot or out wide, he can beat defenders off the line with his speed or with his precision route running. His 539 yards after the catch ranked 11th in the NFL.

Allen is a big body who lines up all over the field and is among the best in the league at making contested catches and coming through in tense spots. He's the perfect veteran for new quarterback Caleb Williams to throw to in those tough situations, especially when off-script.

The Future Is Bright at Soldier Field

Moore, Allen, and Odunze will give fans excitement and opposing defenses fits

Adding Odunze to the already stacked room gives the Bears three receivers who could be considered top talents in the league. Defenses are going to have to pick their poison when playing against this trio. There won't be enough men in coverage to stop them.

Chicago Bears' WR Depth Chart Position 2022 2023 2024 WR1 Darnell Mooney D.J. Moore D.J. Moore WR2 Dante Pettis Darnell Mooney Keenan Allen WR3 Equanimeous St. Brown Equanimeous St. Brown Rome Odunze WR4 Byron Pringle Tyler Scott Tyler Scott

This three-headed-monster for the Bears will also open up the running game, as teams will be forced to put extra players in coverage. Lessening defenders in the box will give Chicago the upper hand in the numbers game, allowing lanes to open more easily when running the ball.

Another player not to be forgotten is second-year receiver Tyler Scott. Though his stats aren't impressive, Scott is a speedster who can take the top off defenses by stretching the field and opening things up in the underneath game.

In just a couple of years, the Bears went from having one of the worst receiving corps in recent memory to potentially one of the best in years, and one that at some point may end up as one of the best ever. The trade for Allen and addition of Odunze has given Bears fans something to be excited about.

