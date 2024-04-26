Highlights Rome Odunze was selected No. 9 overall by the Chicago Bears.

Alongside D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, Odunze will be a part of the best receiver room in the NFL.

The Bears also selected QB Caleb Williams, giving them an elite offense for the 2024 season.

The Washington Huskies were the darlings of the 2023 college football season, and a large part of their success was due to the potent passing game that centered around quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wideout Rome Odunze, who led all players in college football with 1,640 receiving yards on the year.

Penix was selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons, and Odunze is now officially off the board just one pick later. The Chicago Bears selected the wide receiver with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making the Washington product the third receiver picked on the night.

Odunze should immediately join D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen to form the best receiver room in the NFL, and he'll provide huge support to new franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, who was selected first overall.

Odunze is Best Possession Receiver in Draft

The Washington WR led the country in contested catches in 2023

Odunze offers a rare but highly sought-after trait: his impressive ability to win at the catch-point. Whether it's on vertical throws or trying to get to the football through traffic in the middle of the field, Odunze offers plenty of physicality and size that allows him to go up and reel in the catch with ease.

50/50 deep balls are more 70/30-type passes for Odunze; contested throws to the 21-year-old underneath are likely going to result in the Las Vegas native finding a way to get his defender boxed out from making a play on the ball.

Rome Odunze 2023 Stats Category Odunze NCAA Rank Receptions 92 T-6th Yards 1,640 1st Touchdowns 13 T-6th ADOT 16.2 4th Contested Catch Rate 70.8% 4th Drop % 3.9% 21st

Odunze is also extremely efficient in terms of tracking the football. With naturally soft hands, he locates the throw with ease, reeling in passes outside his frame at an efficient rate. His pacing and control allow him to adjust to the throw both in the air or while in motion, and he does so without losing much momentum.

However, he's not a perfect prospect. Odunze's ability to generate separation from his defender isn't as consistent compared to some of the other top wideouts that have been drafted early in recent years. He won't win with tremendous straight-line speed, and his shiftiness isn't all that impressive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Rome Odunze led the nation with 17 contested catches in 2023. He also came down with 70.8 of his contested targets on the year, which was fourth in the country.

Keenan Allen, who the Bears traded for earlier in the offseason, is expected to serve as Caleb Williams' WR1. However he can play primarily in the slot, which means Odunze and D.J. Moore should feast on the outside.

It's unlikely Odunze will immediately produce at his recent college level in the NFL due to the stacked nature of the skill positions in Chicago, but he adds another receiving threat for the team's rookie quarterback.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference (NFL) and Sports Reference (NCAA) unless stated otherwise.