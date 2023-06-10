Romelu Lukaku inadvertently blocked a goal bound header from teammate, Federico Dimarco, and then missed a sitter as Inter Milan lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Rodri's strike in the 68th minute saw Man City win the Champions League for the first ever time and complete a historic treble.

However, just minutes after Rodri's placed effort, Inter should have equalised.

A mix-up in City's defence saw Dimarco loop a header onto the crossbar. The ball bounced back to him and he looked certain to equalise with his second headed effort. However, his header was blocked virtually on the line by Lukaku.

Incredible.

VIDEO: Lukaku blocks Dimarco's header

Lukaku wasn't done there, though, as he missed an absolute sitter of a heard with just minutes remaining.

The striker looked certain to score but, somehow, allowed Ederson to make a save.

VIDEO: Lukaku misses sitter with his head

Wow.

Lukaku didn't actually start the match with Edin Dzeko being preferred to start the final.

However, after 57 minutes, Dzeko was clearly struggling with cramp so Lukaku came on in his place.

Less than 10 minutes later, though, City took the lead as Rodri fired home after the ball bounced back to him on the edge of the penalty area.

Despite Inter's best efforts, they just couldn't force an equaliser to stop City winning the treble.