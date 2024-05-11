Highlights Chelsea are considering different options for Romelu Lukaku due to his uncertain future at the club.

A move to Roma is unlikely due to his high wages and release clause.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Lukaku this summer.

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has interest from Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer transfer window, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Blues will look for different solutions for the Belgian international, with a permanent move to Roma unlikely.

Lukaku signed for Chelsea for a whopping fee of £97m back in 2021, but he failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. The former Everton forward has been sent out on loan on multiple occasions since joining the west London outfit, and his future at the Premier League club is uncertain.

The 30-year-old has flourished during his time in Serie A, not just for Roma but for Inter Milan too. Lukaku moved to Inter Milan after a disappointing spell with Manchester United, before rejoining the Italian side on loan after he signed for Chelsea.

Chelsea Will Look for 'Different Solutions' for Lukaku

A Roma move is deemed unlikely

Writing in his daily briefing on Saturday morning, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Lukaku, but that's not the only possibility for the striker. Roma are going to find it difficult to afford his £200k-a-week wages and his £38m release clause...

"Even if AS Roma qualifies for the Champions League next season, it’s still going to be very difficult for the Italian club to keep Romelu Lukaku for the 2024/25 season. It’s a really expensive deal with Chelsea as the striker has a £38m clause and also the player’s wages will be high. I expect Roma to move on from Lukaku this summer, leaving Chelsea to look at different solutions for Romelu as he will not return to the Italian capital. There is interest from Saudi Arabia but that is not the only possibility for the striker. The 30-year-old is still young and is still a top player, which he has shown this season by scoring 20 goals in a Roma shirt."

Rudy Galetti has also confirmed that clubs in the Middle East are pushing to sign Lukaku and have already made an approach to secure his signature. Chelsea are said to be happy to sell Lukaku this summer on a permanent deal, and a departure from Stamford Bridge appears to be likely at this stage.

Lukaku last played for Chelsea during the 2021/2022 season and hasn't been seen donning their shirt since then. The Belgian forward moved to Inter Milan on loan before joining Roma this campaign, and he's set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer when his temporary deal expires.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romelu Lukaku has scored 15 goals in 59 games since joining Chelsea back in 2021.

Chelsea to Offload a Host of Players This Summer

Ziyech, Broja, and Maatsen could also depart

Lukaku isn't the only player who is currently out on loan who could head through the exit door on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window. Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, and Ian Maatsen are all away from Stamford Bridge on temporary deals, and their future is uncertain.

Italian journalist Romano has also provided an update on the Chelsea trio, claiming that he expects all three to depart this summer. Ziyech is said to have played his last game for the club, the plan is for Broja to be sold, while Maatsen is also expected to leave when the market opens. The respected reporter also reiterates that Lukaku is 'expected to leave'.

