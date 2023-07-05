Chelsea have made no progress with Inter Milan regarding the sale of Romelu Lukaku, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Belgian forward has struggled since his return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku, who is reportedly worth around £34m according to Transfermarkt, spent last season on loan at Inter Milan.

The 30-year-old returned to Chelsea the year before, but struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Inter were set to open a new round of talks with the west London club to bring Lukaku back to the San Siro.

Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are trying to convince Lukaku to leave the club and move to Saudi Arabia, possibly due to the extortionate fees some of the clubs in the Middle East are paying for players.

Understandably, with Lukaku reportedly earning £350k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, the capital club are looking to offload him during the summer transfer window.

The former Everton striker was previously described as 'world-class' by Thomas Tuchel, who was in charge at Stamford Bridge last year.

What has Brown said about Lukaku?

Brown has claimed that there's been zero progress between Inter and Chelsea regarding Lukaku.

The journalist has suggested that it's likely that the Blues will allow Lukaku to leave on loan later in the window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "No, there's been zero progress with Inter and Lukaku as far as I'm aware. It's a difficult one for Chelsea having spent so much money on him.

"I don't think Inter are remotely interested in spending a huge fee on Lukaku to bring him back and they know that by the end of the window, it's quite likely that Chelsea will accept another loan.

"So, at the moment, that's looking the most likely outcome."

What's next for Lukaku?

The season before being sent out on loan to Inter, Lukaku started just 16 Premier League games for Chelsea, scoring eight goals and providing zero assists, as per FBref.

Despite a reasonable return for the Belgium international, it clearly didn't work out for him, as he was allowed to leave on a temporary deal less than a year after joining.

Although Chelsea could do with a natural centre-forward, it's probably time for both parties to move on, but after spending £97.5m on the striker, it won't be easy for the Blues to recoup what they paid for him.