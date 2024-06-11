Highlights Chelsea are likely to sell fringe players, including a move for Romelu Lukaku for £38million to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea could oversee the sales of many of their fringe players in the coming weeks with the club set to undergo another minor rebuild with the departures of homegrown stars - and one huge name that could leave is Romelu Lukaku, with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Belgian could be on the move for £38million to Saudi Arabia.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in 2021 for a fee of around £97.5million after he dominated Serie A with Inter Milan, scoring 47 goals in 72 games across two seasons with the San Siro-based club. That was a club record until they bought Enzo Fernandez 18 months ago, but with Lukaku having faltered in his first season with the Blues, he was quickly loaned out back to Inter for a season, before spending this year on loan at Roma. It's been a miserable stint in west London once again for Lukaku who was brought to Stamford Bridge as a teenager and as a result, the club may look to get rid of him.

Romelu Lukaku Transfer Latest

The Belgian has been absent from Stamford Bridge for two years

Lukaku has been linked with a move away from the club for a number of years, and though he hasn't left permanently yet, this summer's writing appears to be on the wall for the Belgian star.

Romelu Lukaku's Serie A statistics - Roma squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 5th Goals 13 =1st Shots Per Game 2 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 5th Match rating 6.83 5th

He has previously hinted that he wouldn't be against a move to Saudi Arabia to join stars such as Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Riyad Mahrez in the Middle East and that could become a reality. He said:

“Saudi Arabia wouldn’t stop me. The level will only rise there. To a much higher level than many people think. More and more football players will tend to play there. Also because of how the fans there experience football.

Jacobs: Lukaku Fee Could be Paid by Saudi Clubs

The Saudi league is full of money for high-profile stars to move to

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that there is a clause for Lukaku and whilst many clubs won't wish to pay it, the money floating around in Saudi Arabia could prove the difference - despite Napoli's interest. He said:

"With Lukaku, there is a £38million clause that Chelsea insist they want, and they may be able to get that from a Saudi Arabian club. "Lukaku has said recently that he's not against the Saudi move, but the feeling still is that Napoli are going to try as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romelu Lukaku has only scored eight Premier League goals for Chelsea in 36 games across two spells.

"And if Chelsea can get roughly £100million in from Broja, Maatsen and Lukaku early in the window - plus the opportunity to still sell Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah - that they will be able to move relatively freely in the market."

Cobham Graduates are Disappointingly Being Sold

It's sad to see homegrown stars move on

The Blues, as Romano says, could sell Broja, Maatsen, Chalobah and Gallagher. That would represent four Cobham graduates leaving and whilst they could potentially recieve £150million for the quartet, it's a sad sight to see the academy's finest prospects sold on before their careers have hit their peaks.

Gallagher is thought to not want to leave Chelsea but he could be moved out against his wishes with Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle all in the race for his signature.

Maatsen is thought to be wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Broja is on the shortlist at Everton and Chalobah is thought to be wanted by Tottenham and Fulham.

