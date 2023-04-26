According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino is set to offer Romelu Lukaku a third opportunity at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian striker, who signed a contract with Chelsea in 2021 and earns £325,000-per-week according to Spotrac, is currently on loan at Inter Milan but is set to return to west London at the end of the season.

Chelsea fans might not be happy to have him back though, given the circumstances in which he left last year.

Months into re-signing for the Blues on a long-term contract, Lukaku gave an explosive interview where he publicly criticised the club.

What did Romelu Lukaku say about his return to Chelsea in 2021?

For those who need a reminder about what was said back in December 2021, the short answer is nothing good.

Lukaku publicly slammed now ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, criticising how the German was using him.

Among other things, the forward also described how he longed to return to Inter Milan, whom Chelsea paid close to £97 million to sign Lukaku.

“How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time,” he said.

“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.”

And Lukaku got his wish.

Frozen out of the Chelsea squad by Tuchel, the striker desperately tried to return to Italy, a loan move which was engineered in the summer of 2022.

But it has not gone according to plan.

Despite reaching the Champions League semi-finals, Lukaku has failed to hit the heights he showed in his previous stint at the Nerazzurri.

Injuries have not helped him, but five league goals from 19 appearances, including some high-profile misses, is hardly what the Italian club would have expected from him.

Last month, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that Lukaku would return to Chelsea at the end of the campaign, with the Italian club seemingly reluctant to extend his stay.

“He’s still not at his best or the player we got to see in years gone by,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Pochettino still believes in Lukaku

But could Lukaku stay at Chelsea and form a key part of their team next season?

It has been widely reported that former Tottenham boss Pochettino is expected to take over as Chelsea’s new permanent manager.

And new reports in The Telegraph suggest that he will offer the marksman another chance at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that Pochettino will ask the striker whether he wants to revive his career in London or not, but it also mentions that Lukaku’s preferred option is remaining at Inter.

The Argentinian is following a similar line of thinking to his predecessor Graham Potter, with the Englishman stating he too was prepared to hold talks with Lukaku about his Chelsea future.

“We understand where he’s at, he’s on loan, those decisions will be made in the summer,” Potter said, as per The Mirror. “He’s a fantastic player, someone who we know and like.

"But again, we need to speak about that in the summer because he’s playing on loan for his club."

Chelsea are in dire need of a goalscorer, with the Blues finding the back of the net just 30 times in the league this season, the fifth-lowest tally in the division.

However, their priority is trimming their bloated squad, with there likely to be something of a firesale following the £600 million that the club has spent this season.

If Lukaku believes his future lies elsewhere, he will be one of the first out the door and likely at a fraction of the £97 million Chelsea paid for him two summers ago.