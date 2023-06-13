Chelsea will meet 'very soon' with Inter Milan to discuss Romelu Lukaku, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Belgian forward previously fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge, but his situation may have changed under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku, who is earning £325k-a-week, originally signed for Chelsea back in 2021 for a then-club-record fee of £97.5m from Inter Milan, according to Sky Sports.

After a fairly unsuccessful spell at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku returned to Inter on loan last summer.

According to reports in Italy, Pochettino is hoping to hold talks with Lukaku and assess him in pre-season after his loan spell ended, but the former Everton striker is keen on staying at the Italian club.

TuttoMercatoWeb have recently claimed that Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with Inter for the transfer of Andre Onana, and the report adds that Lukaku could be used as part of the deal.

During his time in west London, former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hailed Lukaku 'world-class' after a performance against Zenit St Petersburg.

He said: "We did not create many chances for Romelu, but he’s the type of guy who does not lose confidence or belief and that’s why he’s here; and that’s why he’s a world-class striker. It’s super hard, and super important to be able to do that. It’s as easy as that. You don’t find many strikers of that quality."

What has Romano said about Lukaku?

Romano has suggested that Inter Milan and Chelsea will enter direct conversations very soon to first of all discuss Lukaku.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, there will be direct conversations between Inter Milan and Chelsea, let's see if it's going to be this week. They'll meet very soon to first of all discuss Romelu Lukaku."

Should Chelsea give Lukaku another chance?

Interestingly, Chelsea are in need of a striker heading into next season.

No player reached double figures for goals in all competitions this campaign, as per BBC.

Before leaving Chelsea on loan, Lukaku scored eight Premier League goals in 16 starts, according to FBref, so there's no doubt he knows where the net is.

This campaign, in Serie A, Lukaku scored ten and provided six assists in 19 starts.

If the Blues want to save themselves some money this summer, then keeping Lukaku might not be the worst option, especially as a squad player.