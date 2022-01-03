Key Takeaways Romelu Lukaku leaked Manchester United players' speed data from a training session following criticism.

Lukaku's was frequently taunted by fans while at Old Trafford, with many saying he had lost the pace he had while at Everton.

Lukaku's actions sparked outrage from then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before he was sold by the club a week later.

When Romelu Lukaku made the move to Manchester United, it felt as if it should have been a match made in heaven. But it quickly turned into a nightmare, with the Belgian striker subjected to taunts over his physicality - insults which led to him eventually leaking players' speed data just before he left the club.

Having been a big success at Everton, scoring 26 goals in 39 games in the 2016/17 season, the Belgian striker was seemingly ready to lead the line for one of the biggest clubs in England. Some did have reservations, including former Red Devils’ captain Gary Neville, who tweeted at the time: “He's incredibly talented and I've seen him destroy defences but personally I've never been his biggest fan. However, he will score goals.”

And while it looked promising as Lukaku scored 27 goals in 51 games during his first campaign at the Theatre of Dreams, that record doesn’t tell the full story of Lukaku’s time with the Premier League giants.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lukaku scored 10 goals in his first nine appearances for Manchester United, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's record of nine goals in as many appearances.

Lukaku's Physique was Regularly Highlighted

Striker told he was too muscular are that he lacked pace

Leading the line for United is one of the more pressurised positions in world football and there were many games where Lukaku was derided by fans and pundits alike for missing too many chances. His first touch also became a huge talking point. Almost every time he’d miscontrol the ball, clips would spread like wildfire on social media. A vicious circle began to form.

Lukaku’s physique also came under scrutiny, with some people suggesting that his work inside the gym had caused him to become too muscular. The lean, quick forward that terrified defences at Everton had been replaced with a heavy, sluggish striker who appeared to be losing more and more confidence with each passing week.

Jose Mourinho, who made Lukaku one of the most expensive signings of his career, was sacked midway through the forward's second term at United and replaced by interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While he had some decent moments under the Norwegian coach - including an excellent performance away at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knockout stages - Lukaku ended the 2018/19 campaign with a disappointing 15 goals in 45 matches.

Lukaku Leaked Man Utd Players' Speed Stats

Belgian wanted to silence those who said he was too slow

One week before he left United for Inter Milan in a deal worth a reported £73 million, Lukaku angered his manager and teammates by leaking data from training in an attempt to end negative comments about his speed and physicality. He controversially uploaded a short video showing every United players’ maximum speed following a drill in training, with the caption ‘lack of pace’ next to a laughing emoji. Check out the stats below:

As you can see, Lukaku registered the second-highest top speed from the session, ahead of Marcus Rashford and Daniel James, who now plies his trade with Leeds United. Diogo Dalot finished in first place with a speed of 36.43km/h, with Lukaku just behind at 36.25km/h.

Surprisingly, Luke Shaw was the slowest player listed, clocking a slower time than Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Scott McTominay with a top speed of 31.03km/h. However, Shaw responded to Lukaku via Twitter saying that he was only asked to go at 70 per-cent, adding: “Don't let me start speaking on you boy.” Meanwhile, Mata replied: “Thanks for finally showing the world that I'm quicker than Luke Shaw bro.”

Solskjaer Delivered 'Brutal' Verbal Attack in Aftermath

Former United manager was furious about confidential information being leaked

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United weren't especially happy with their player. The Daily Mail reported that Lukaku was told by the club to delete the tweet as it contained confidential details from the squad sprint session. The report added that a number of United players were unhappy, and you can certainly understand why.

Although the striker had been linked away from Old Trafford at the time, the decision to leak the information subsequently led to a 'brutal' verbal attack from manager Solskjaer, who was furious that he had gone to such lengths over something so minor, according to The Times. That had been the culmination of several issues at United, which included being fined two weeks' wages for training with Andelecht after not receiving permission from the club.

Just a week after the controversy, Lukaku was then sold by United, bringing an end to a tumultuous relationship. In the end, it was sensible for both parties to move on.

Lukaku's Topsy-Turvy Career Since Leaving Man Utd

Striker has only left Chelsea permanently after several loan moves

Since leaving Old Trafford under a cloud, Lukaku has had an extremely difficult few years at multiple clubs. He bossed it during his two seasons at Inter, scoring 64 goals in 95 games, before completing a £97.5 million return to Chelsea in August 2021, which helped him soar in the rankings for players with the highest transfer fees combined.

Lukaku was a bitter disappointment at Stamford Bridge, netting 15 goals in 44 appearances, falling out with then manager Thomas Tuchel in the process following an interview where he publicly declared his love for former club Inter. That subsequently led to him returning to the San Siro for the 2022/23 campaign, where he scored 14 goals in 37 games.

Unwilling to return to his parent club afterwards, Chelsea then loaned Lukaku to Mourinho at Roma, his third stint with the Portuguese coach. But the three-time Premier League champion was sacked midway through the season yet again. Replaced by Daniele De Rossi, Lukaku enjoyed a stellar year, bagging 21 goals in all competitions.

Chelsea have only recently managed to get him off of their books, permanently selling him to Napoli and bringing an end to a saga involving one of the worst transfers ever. Lukaku has reunited with former Inter manager Antonio Conte, but whether he returns to form under the Italian remains to be seen.