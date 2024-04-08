Highlights Lukaku may move to the Saudi Pro League due to Chelsea's desire to offload him for financial reasons.

Romelu Lukaku’s career has gone through the motions in recent seasons with a spate of loan spells following a failed tenure at Chelsea - but links to the Saudi Pro League means that his next move could be away from European competition for the first time in his career.

His form at Stamford Bridge after a £97million move in 2021 saw Lukaku deemed as a marquee signing, not only for Chelsea, but also in his bid to become an outstanding talisman at a Premier League giant once again following his time at Everton. But a categorical failure at Stamford Bridge saw him fail to mark his spot in London, and this saw him depart for Inter Milan on loan - where he became a club hero in the Lombardian capital by firing Inter to the Serie A title in 2020-21.

A return to Inter meant he was back in the goals, and this season at Roma originally saw him link back up with Jose Mourinho. But Lukaku is still on the books at Chelsea - and they will be looking at offloading him to help beat FFP rules after spending huge sums of money on young players. As such, a report has seen him linked with the Saudi League - with journalist Rudy Galetti claiming that a move seems "very likely".

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea Transfer News Latest

Chelsea still have Lukaku on their books and will want to recoup some of their fee

Galetti posted an update about Lukaku on his Twitter page on Sunday evening, citing that the Belgian striker was in talks with a host of Saudi Arabian clubs - and that a move seemed somewhat in the offing.

He said: "Romelu Lukaku is emerging among the main targets of the Saudi League. The PIF already approached the striker and also Chelsea, who want to sell Romelu - now on loan at Roma - permanently. To date, a move to appears to be a very likely scenario."

With other world-class talents such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema all departing for the Middle East, it appears to be a haven for globally renowned players to spend the latter days of their careers - though with Lukaku only being 30 years of age, this would represent a shock at a relatively young age.

What the Future Could Hold for Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku could do better at a permanent home with time to flourish

The Belgian has struggled to find a permanent home in recent years, having failed at Chelsea in 2021-22 with just eight goals in 26 Premier League games before returning to Italy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lukaku scored 47 goals in 72 Serie A games for Inter Milan to fire them to a first title in 11 years

A move away from Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal does seem like the best move for all parties, and the wages that Saudi Arabian clubs tend to offer are astronomical. But a failure to win the Premier League and a Champions League title could well be marks on an otherwise impressive career should Lukaku move to Saudi Arabia.

18 goals in 39 games for the Stadio Olimpico outfit is by no means a poor tally, and Lukaku could do worse than sign for a Serie A side once again on a permanent deal. Competition from Saudi Arabia may be a sticking point however, and with Galetti claiming that a deal looks very likely, there could be a development on his future in the summer.

