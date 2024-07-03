Highlights Manchester United are eyeing a surprise move for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has past experience at Old Trafford, but the move didn't work out.

His wages could be an issue with Lukaku earning £325k-a-week.

Manchester United are plotting a surprise move to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

Signing a centre-forward appears to be a priority for the Red Devils over the next few months, with a host of different strikers linked with a move to Old Trafford. Although United invested a huge amount of money bringing Rasmus Hojlund to the club last summer, but Erik ten Hag will want competition for places in attack.

Lukaku is no stranger to the red side of Manchester having plied his trade at Old Trafford in the past. The move didn't work out, but reports claim they are willing to take a risk on him once again.

Man Utd Considering Romelu Lukaku Move

He wants Napoli move

According to reports in Italy, Lukaku has given his word to Antonio Conte, who was recently appointed as Napoli manager. The Serie A outfit must quickly sell Victor Osimhen to get a deal over the line for Lukaku, with the report claiming that Manchester United are waiting to make a move for the Belgian forward.

Romelu Lukaku's Serie A statistics - Roma squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 5th Goals 13 =1st Shots Per Game 2 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 5th Match rating 6.83 5th

A transfer back to United would certainly be a surprise, but there's no doubt Chelsea will be looking to offload him this summer. The £325k-a-week earner has barely contributed for the Blues, regularly being sent out on loan. Cashing in would be a smart idea, even if it's just to get his wages off the books.

United undoubtedly need to bring in a striker before the transfer window closes in August after seeing Anthony Martial's contract expire. Ten Hag has little cover and competition for Hojlund in attack, and the young striker has a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

Lukaku, capable of producing 'world-class' finishes, failed to live up to expectations during his time at Old Trafford previously. It would present a huge risk for the Red Devils, especially considering the wages he's likely to demand.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romelu Lukaku scored 12 goals in 32 Premier League games during his final season at Manchester United.

Man Utd Could Sign De Ligt and Branthwaite

Romano confirms they want both

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United could look to sign both Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt during the summer transfer window. The respecter journalist confirms that United don't only want to bring in one centre-back, and they are keen on De Ligt and Branthwaite.

As it stands, a move for De Ligt is looking more likely, with the Dutch international open to joining the Old Trafford outfit. The Red Devils are pushing, with all parties looking willing to make a transfer happen.

