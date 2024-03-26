Highlights Romelu Lukaku's unbelievable assist sets up Youri Tielemans for Belgium's second goal against England in an international friendly.

The Chelsea loanee, stationed through the middle, created the perfect chance from the right wing.

Tielemans easily slotted home after the Roma man's assist, while England's Bowen was denied the first goal by a VAR offside call.

Romelu Lukaku pulled off a ridiculous assist to tee up his compatriot Youri Tielemans to put Belgium 2-1 up against England in their international friendly, and it's one that was so pinpoint that it will be watched over and over again.

The former Manchester United man, 30, was stationed through the middle – with Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard on either flank - as the Red Devils look to continue their unbeaten run under boss Domenico Tedesco. But his best work of the first half came from the right wing in the 36th minute after England’s Lewis Dunk made a grave error.

Dunk, of Brighton & Hove Albion, failed to deal with a ball over the top from Tedesco’s men and Lukaku ensured to pounce. Taking full control of his situation, the centre forward delivered a sumptuous ball with the outside of the boot, which evaded the head of Ezri Konsa.

Put on the plate by the Roma man, Tielemans had the simple task of slotting home Belgium’s second of the affair. The Aston Villa man had put his nation ahead in the 11th minute after making the most of Jordan Pickford’s error.

England pulled one back through Ivan Toney’s spot kick before Jarrod Bowen was denied his first ever goal for the Three Lions after a VAR check spotted him offside.

Lukaku's International Career

He's scored 83 goals in 114 appearances

Assists have rarely been a key part of Lukaku's repertoire, whereas the art of goalscoring has. In 114 appearances for his native Belgium, the striker has been on the scoresheet on 83 different occasions, having notched his first of many with a brace against Russia back in 2010.

As mentioned, assists have come few and far between with him notching just 17 in that time frame - but his latest, which gave his side a foothold in the game against England, was one that Kevin De Bruyne would be proud of.

At club level, the large-stature frontman, despite playing for some of England's biggest clubs, has not been as fruitful. Now plying his trade for Roma in Serie A, Lukaku has scored 18 goals across all competitions with all eyes on securing a Champions League slot for next campaign.

He's set to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but whether Mauricio Pochettino and Co. will take advantage of his goalscoring exploits or whether he'll be shipped off elsewhere again remains unknown. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, however, any chance of him succeeding in west London are over.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's top goalscorer with 83, which equates to 0.73 goals per game. Eden Hazard is second with just 33.

Belgium and England's Chances at Euro 2024

England among the favourites

While club football is far from over, much of the anticipation points towards this summer's showpiece tournament in Germany: Euro 2024. The continent's best nations will go head-to-head to be crowned victorious - and both Belgium and England will have high hopes of succeeding - or, at least, progressing into the tournament's latter stages.

The former are at the peak of their Golden Generation with them packed to the brim with talent, both old and new, and the latter have emerged as joint favourites with France. Given that Lukaku and his compatriots are currently unbeaten under Tedesco, their chances of pulling off a shock have never been higher. Whereas, for Gareth Southgate, anything other than securring gold will be a disappointment in the eyes of some.