The future of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could solely hinge on how he performs at Euro 2024, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, with him set to return to Stamford Bridge in time for next season’s Premier League campaign. There are a host of clubs across Europe, however, who are linked with a summer switch.

The imposing Belgian, who the Blues originally signed for £97.5 million back in August 2021, has endured loan stints at Serie A duo Inter Milan and AS Roma since returning to Stamford Bridge three years ago.

Having scored 15 goals - and notched a further two assists - in his 59-game west London career, what lies ahead for the bagsman is unknown, but GMS sources have insisted there are a myriad of clubs that are monitoring his situation and his Euro 2024 campaign.

Euro 2024 Could Be A Game-Changer

A fruitful campaign could drive interest in his signature

With the domestic season over and out, Lukaku’s focus will be on spearheading Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ to European glory in the summer’s tournament. Using the tournament as a platform to, once again, prove his goalscoring qualities on the international stage, Lukaku’s next destination, whether that be in west London or elsewhere, could depend on his performances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romelu Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer, having notched 83 strikes in 114 games for his nation.

According to GMS sources, Chelsea value him at £38 million - a fraction of what they initially forked out for him - but that figure could rise exponentially on the back of a bruising campaign with Belgium this summer. Given that Nicolas Jackson enjoyed a 14-goal season in 2023/24 and Chelsea are eyeing a move for Benjamin Sesko, there is seemingly no way back for the Belgian.

Widely recognised as one of the best strikers going to Euro 2024, Antwerpen-born Lukaku might be best to hold out on a summer switch as, should he perform for his nation in the coming months, more clubs could come sniffing around his signature.

Napoli and Bayern Among Those Interested

A reunion with Mourinho also mooted

On the back of a reasonably fruitful campaign with Roma, consisting of 21 goals and four assists across all competitions, Lukaku has piqued the interest of a litany of clubs around Europe - Napoli included.

With their current marksman, Victor Osimhen, potentially leaving the club this summer, it could leave the door ajar for the 31-year-old to remain in Italy, after proving he’s able to live up to the demands of Serie A action.

GMS sources have also confirmed that a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce could be on the cards. Having played 101 times for the Portuguese for Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma, the self-proclaimed Special One is a huge admirer of Lukaku.

Lukaku's 23/24 Serie A Stats vs Roma Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,648 3rd Goals 13 1st Assists 3 =3rd Shots per game 2 2nd Aerials won per game 1.6 3rd xG (expected goals) 12.38 1st Overall rating 6.83 5th

AC Milan and Bayern Munich are also among the teams that have been linked with the goal-hungry talisman and, despite conflicting reports, GMS sources have suggested both rumours do carry ‘some substance’, with his future still hanging heavily in the balance.

Recently, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the Chelsea hitman could depart Stamford Bridge for a fee as low as £35 million - and for a figure so low, any would-be buyer would be snaring a proven goalscorer.