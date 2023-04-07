Inter Milan dropped points as they were held by Salernitana on Friday afternoon.

Inter took an early lead when Robin Gosens netted the opener after six minutes.

It looked as if Simone Inzaghi's side would hold on to clinch a vital three points.

But they were pegged back in stoppage-time courtesy of Antonio Candreva's freak goal.

Candreva miscued his cross but, fortunately for him, the ball sailed over André Onana and into the back of the net.

The final whistle sounded a few minutes later as the two shared the spoils.

Romelu Lukaku's astonishing miss and Ochoa's crazy save

There was an extraordinary sequence of events in the 64th minute.

It looked almost certain that Romelu Lukaku would score when the ball fell to him two yards out.

Lukaku stooped low to meet the ball but, somehow, he managed to hit the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The ball then fell to Stefan de Vrij and, with Guillermo Ochoa on the floor and out of position, it looked as if Lukaku's blushes would be spared.

But Ochoa, now 37 years old, was not going to let Inter take a two-goal lead and dived forward to just about prevent De Vrij's effort from crossing the line.

It was one of the misses of the season and one of the saves of the season within a few seconds of each other. View the moment below...

VIDEO: Lukaku's astonishing miss and Ochoa's crazy save

Guillermo Ochoa turns in extraordinary performance vs Inter

Ochoa made 10 saves against Inter at Arechi Stadium, nine of which came inside the box.

His 10 saves were the most saves made in a single Serie A game so far this season, per Squawka.

Squawka add, based on data, an average goalkeeper would have been expected to concede 2.98 goals from the shots Inter took. Ochoa conceded just once.

View each of his saves below... (Lukaku's miss and Ochoa's save at 0:24)

VIDEO: Guillermo Ochoa's 10 saves vs Inter Milan

Where are Inter Milan and Salernitana in Serie A?

Inter are fourth in Serie A but could fall to sixth by the end of the weekend should Roma and Atalanta win.

Salernitana have drawn five games in a row and are 15th, 10 points above the relegation zone.

They would be much worse off were it not for the brilliant Ochoa in goal.