Romeo Beckham, son of football legend David Beckham, has reportedly decided to leave football behind and pursue a different career entirely. The 21-year-old initially followed in his father's footsteps and became a footballer, but this week, it was revealed that he's now turned his attention towards a path in a completely different field.

As a result, he's leaving his role as a player at Brentford, where he signed in 2023, but he is still using one of his parents as inspiration and following in their footsteps as his new career will be in fashion, something his mother, Victoria Beckham knows all too well.

2:24 Related David Beckham's net worth compared to the rest of the Class of 92 Former professional footballer David Beckham has had a hugely successful career and his net worth has been revealed.

Beckham Spent Time with Arsenal, Inter Miami & Brentford

He's retired for the second time

With a father like David, it was only natural that Romeo Beckham was blessed with some form of football talent and he got his start in the sport when he joined Arsenal's youth academy in 2014. At the time, he was 11 years old and there was a buzz about his future. His time with the Gunners didn't last long, though, and he was released a year later. He then decided to retire from football and was away from the game for five years.

He returned in 2021 and joined Inter Miami, the Florida-based football team that his father had founded and spent several years on their books. During that time, he played 26 games for their second team, scoring two goals in the process. Keen to step out of his father's shadow, he joined Brentford in 2023. Initially signing with the Bees on a six-month loan, he moved to the Premier League side permanently later that same year and went on to play for the reserves on multiple occasions.

Despite being offered a new contract with Thomas Frank's side this summer, Beckham decided to quit football for the second time and will instead focus on making a name for himself in the fashion industry.

Romeo Already Has Experience in Fashion

He's worked in the field already

While the youngster has decided to give football up and pursue a career in fashion, it won't be his first taste of the industry and he has plenty of experience in the field already. In the past, he has modelled for Yves Saint Laurent and Vogue and even signed a deal in 2021 with Puma to become the face of the sports brand.

A source close to the star spoke to The Sun and said: "Romeo has decided to hang up his football boots and devote his time to his fashion career. He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies.

"Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some ­massive brands."