Arsenal may feel there is a deal to be done for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer if his price tag is lowered, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's a huge transfer window for the Gunners as they look to build a squad capable of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Arsenal transfer news - Romeo Lavia

Lavia has been heavily linked with a move away from the Saints after they were relegated to the Championship.

The Belgian midfielder - labelled as an "absolute star" by Scott Minto on talkSPORT - enjoyed his first full season in senior football last campaign, predominantly playing alongside James Ward-Prowse in the middle of the park.

However, after showcasing his exceptional talent at such a young age, a move back to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are interested in signing Lavia, but it could depend on potential outgoings, including Thomas Partey.

As per Sky Sports, Granit Xhaka is close to securing an exit from the Emirates Stadium, after the north London club have agreed a deal with German side Bayer Leverkusen.

With Partey and Xhaka potentially leaving the club, midfield additions could be a priority for Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team.

What has Jacobs said about Lavia?

Jacobs has suggested that we could see Arsenal, along with other Premier League clubs, make a move for Lavia, but only if the price tag is lowered.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They've all been using the buyback clause for 2024 which is available to Manchester City as a kind of yardstick, even though that's not active and that's set at £40m.

"So, I think that clubs looking at Lavia may feel there may be a deal there to be done, especially with player buy-in and Southampton down. But, the price has to come down, because I think £50m for Lavia seems to be quite steep.

"But, if it drops to £40m or even slightly under, then I do think that you'll see Premier League clubs move."

Who else could Arsenal look to sign in midfield?

If Xhaka and Partey do leave the club, that's instantly two players that need replacing.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal taking Declan Rice from West Ham United to the Emirates was now done.

However, the signing of Rice could still leave Arsenal short in midfield, if other players do leave the club.

Reports in Italy have previously suggested that the Gunners could make a move for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who was previously with the Arsenal academy as a youngster.

What's next for Arsenal?

If moves are officially completed for both Rice and Xhaka, and Partey is offloaded, then an extra midfielder could come through the door.

After that, Arteta could be happy with the state of his squad, replacing ageing midfielders with young talent such as Rice, whilst they've also added Kai Havertz to their attack.

Jurrien Timber is also edging closer to joining the club, strengthening their defence, so we might see Arsenal slow down in terms of incomings.