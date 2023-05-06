Arsenal could now be 'more keen' to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after his difficult experience this season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has been a bright spark for the Saints despite their struggles in the Premier League.

Arsenal news - Romeo Lavia

Lavia has been heavily linked with a move away from the south coast ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Belgium international unlikely to want to stay at the club if they suffer relegation to the Championship.

Even if Southampton stayed in the division, Lavia has shown he has the ability to play at a higher level and that's before considering the potential he has to continue to grow.

That is now looking like a serious possibility for Ruben Selles' side, and according to Football Insider, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all interested in Lavia, who could cost in the region of £45m.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Mikel Arteta would have been impressed with how Lavia has been able to shine in a poor Southampton side.

Signing a midfielder appears to be a priority for the Gunners in the summer transfer window, with the Daily Mail listing Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice as players who are also on their shortlist.

Now, Jones has spoken about how Lavia's difficult season may have actually helped him.

Pep Guardiola recently told the media that he had an 'incredible' opinion of Lavia, who left Manchester City last summer.

What has Jones said about Lavia?

Jones has suggested that clubs may be more keen on Lavia as he's gone through the experience of a really difficult season with the Saints.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Actually, an experience like this might serve him well, to go through such a difficult season and still be playing well says a lot about him. I think it will just be that clubs are even more keen to sign him."

Do Arsenal need Lavia?

Even if your squad is stacked with midfielders, missing out on a player like Lavia could come back to bite you in the future, especially if he goes to a close rival.

The Southampton midfielder is already performing at an excellent level and is far from reaching his prime years.

Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and Jorginho, are 29, 30, and 31 respectively, so signing a young, talented player in their position for the future would be a smart move.