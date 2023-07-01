Arsenal could secure themselves a bargain by signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have acted fast in the transfer market as they look to build their squad to help them compete for the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal transfer news - Romeo Lavia

Kai Havertz was recently announced as Arsenal's first signing, with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber both now looking like likely arrivals in the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has improved his squad, adding a versatile forward with Havertz, a central midfielder in Rice, and Timber, who can play in multiple different positions.

With Champions League football on the horizon, improved squad depth will be important.

It's a similar story if they want to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, with Pep Guardiola having an obscene amount of talent in the whole squad, not just the starting XI.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Southampton midfielder Lavia, who may want a swift return to England's top flight after being relegated to the Championship.

Lavia is reportedly valued at £40m by the Saints, with Chelsea and Liverpool also keen on the Belgian, according to The Times.

What has Jacobs said about Lavia?

Lavia has suggested that Lavia could be available at a bit of a bargain rate, but Arsenal may want to offload players before making more signings.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Lavia might be available at more of a bargain rate, especially with Southampton going down. He could also be one to watch.

"But, I sense that Arsenal will want to clear out a little bit and assess in the early part of pre-season, without necessarily bringing in too many more first.

"Arteta has to think about the balance of the group and he will also want to assess the chemistry in the new signings."

Should Arsenal look to sign Lavia?

Although Rice could be arriving at the Emirates, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey could be on their way out the door.

Xhaka is reportedly closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen, whilst Partey has been linked with Saudi Arabian clubs, whilst also agreeing personal terms with Juventus.

At the age of 19, Lavia might not be ready to become a regular at Arsenal if they're pushing for the title, but he's certainly a player with vast potential.