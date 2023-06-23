Arsenal target Romeo Lavia would be a cheaper alternative to Moises Caicedo, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners appear to be looking to completely freshen up their midfield during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Granit Xhaka is close to a move to Bayer Leverkusen, with Thomas Partey also having a good chance of leaving the club.

Arsenal offered £90m to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice last week, according to The Telegraph, and Lavia and Caicedo also appear to be on their shortlist.

It's understood that the north London club will now push for Lavia allowing Chelsea to have a clear run at signing Caicedo.

Lavia looks set to cost in the region of £40m, whereas a move for Caicedo is likely to burst the bank a little more.

Caicedo could cost any interested party at least double that, with Brighton & Hove Albion set to demand £80m for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

If Arsenal are going to secure the signature of Rice, then splashing another £80m on a midfielder might be slightly unrealistic, so Lavia could be the smart option in the summer transfer window.

Now, Brown has claimed that Lavia, who has been described as 'incredible' by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, would be the cheaper alternative.

What has Brown said about Lavia and Caicedo?

Brown has suggested that he believes Arsenal have now moved on from Caicedo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Arsenal are clearly trying to revamp their midfield. Lavia would be a much cheaper option than Caicedo. I do think Arsenal have moved on from Caicedo now. I think it might depend on the price."

Would Lavia or Caicedo be a better signing for Arsenal?

In terms of value for money, then Lavia may be the better option.

However, Caicedo is arguably further ahead in his development.

Lavia is only 19 years old and has just completed his first season in senior football, whereas Caicedo is 21 and has been involved in first-team action for a few years now.

As per FBref, Caicedo has averaged more tackles, interceptions, key passes, progressive passes, and passes into the final third than Lavia in league games during their careers.

Although the Brighton man may be a better player right now, Lavia certainly has plenty of potential and could be available at a cheaper price.