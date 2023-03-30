Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have been impressed with the performances of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is enjoying an admirable breakthrough season at the Saints after barely being given a first-team chance at his former club.

Transfer news - Romeo Lavia

Lavia has been heavily linked with a move away from Southampton, after quickly becoming a regular on the south coast despite his age.

A report from Football Insider has suggested that Manchester United, Chelsea, and his previous club Manchester City are all interested in the youngster, who could cost in the region of £45m.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that Arsenal are also keeping an eye on Lavia.

It's understood that Arsenal are also interested in Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and West Ham United's Declan Rice, so it's clear to see that a midfielder is a primary target for the Gunners in the summer transfer window.

It's set to be an intense race to secure the signature of Lavia, and it's scary to think where he could be in the next few years in terms of ability.

What has Jones said about Lavia?

Jones has suggested that Arsenal boss Arteta will have been impressed with what he's seen of Lavia so far this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Arteta will be impressed by the way he's managed to shine in that Saints team, who have generally been pretty poor, but he's been pretty good most of the time. He's got a Belgium call up now, he's growing as a player and growing as a person.

"I think it's no coincidence that Lavia is going to be linked with some big clubs this summer because there is a lot of people watching him."

How has Lavia performed this season?

As already mentioned, Lavia has become a key player for the Saints, which is an impressive achievement for a 19-year-old in a struggling side.

Lavia has the highest pass completion rate of any Southampton player in the Premier League this campaign, as per FBref.

If the Belgian international is able to produce the kind of performances he has in a side battling to stay in the league, you'd imagine he'd flourish for one of the elite teams in England.

However, playing regular football will be crucial for his development, so he has to make the right decision in the summer window.