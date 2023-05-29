Chelsea could push to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old could be on the move after the Saints were relegated from the Premier League.

Chelsea transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to The Times, Southampton are looking to demand around £40m for the Belgian midfielder.

The report adds that Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on Lavia, with Manchester City not expected to activate their clause to re-sign the youngster.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was recently appointed as Chelsea manager, has reportedly already been working on transfers ahead of the summer, so it will be interesting to see if a move for Lavia gathers pace over the next few weeks.

Whether the Argentine is keen on bringing in Lavia remains to be seen, but Chelsea fans will be hoping that everyone's views are aligned.

Lavia left Man City last summer in search of regular first team football in the Premier League, so you'd imagine playing in the Championship wouldn't be of interest to him.

The west London club finished in 12th position in England's top flight this campaign, so more reinforcements could be necessary in order for Pochettino to guide Chelsea back into the top half of the table.

What has Crook said about Lavia?

Crook has suggested that one of Chelsea's recruitment team, Joe Shields, is pushing for Chelsea to sign Lavia this summer.

Shields joined Chelsea earlier in the season from Southampton, and played a role in getting Lavia to the south coast club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Lavia is being pushed by Joe Shields, who was the head of recruitment at Southampton and instrumental in getting him from Manchester City.

"Some of the Chelsea hierarchy are not as convinced, but it remains a possibility."

How has Lavia performed this season?

Considering this has been Lavia's first campaign playing senior football, it's been an impressive year for the young midfielder.

Lavia has managed a WhoScored rating of 6.56, ranking him ninth in the Saints squad in the Premier League.

The former Man City star has averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 4.9 total duels won per game, according to Sofascore.

Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League, so it was never going to be easy for Lavia to perform in a struggling squad.

However, at the age of 19, he's shown he has immense potential and would be a smart investment for many clubs.