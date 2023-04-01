Manchester United could be better off signing Romeo Lavia than giving Hannibal Mejbri a chance next season, journalist Dean Jones has hinted to GIVEMESPORT.

Lavia has already proved his worth in the Premier League, with Mejbri currently out on loan in the Championship.

Manchester United news - Romeo Lavia

Football Insider has recently claimed that the Red Devils are one of the clubs interested in signing Southampton midfielder Lavia in the summer transfer window.

The report claims a bid of £45m could be enough to secure his services.

Lavia was recently called up to the Belgium senior squad for the first time, highlighting the impressive season he's having in a Saints shirt.

Despite the interest, Lavia understands the need to play regular football at his age, as he said himself after leaving Manchester City. As relayed by HampshireLive, he said: "Not really, it wasn’t a really hard decision because I felt ready to make the next step and to get experience in men’s football. I feel like it was the right moment."

Lavia is likely to face competition for his place if he was to join United, including from other young midfielders.

What has Jones said about Lavia?

Jones has hinted that there's a big difference between playing in the Premier League and the Championship, when discussing whether United would be better off signing Lavia or showing faith in Mejbri.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's hard to gauge because of the levels both players have been playing this season. We've seen Lavia doing really well in a struggling Southampton team, with Mejbri doing alright in the Championship.

"Even if you are convinced that Mejbri has been improving this season, has he been improving to the levels where he can actually improve Man United? That's the big difference."

Would Lavia be an upgrade on Mejbri?

As Jones mentioned, it's difficult to judge the two when playing in different leagues, but you could argue there's a reason one is playing in the top flight and the other isn't.

Lavia ranks fifth for Southampton in the Sofascore rating system this season - an impressive feat considering he's only 19 years old.

Mejbri ranks 16th in the same rating system for Birmingham City in the Championship, which kind of tells you all you need to know about the difference between the two players.

There's no reason the two players can't co-exist in this United side, if not now, then certainly in the future.