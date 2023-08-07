Liverpool have been pushing to sign an additional midfielder over the last few weeks at Anfield, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on Romeo Lavia, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team will be working overtime to improve their squad after a disappointing season.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner leaving the club after their contracts expired and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both moving to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool desperately needed midfield reinforcements this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have both arrived through the door at Anfield, but there's no doubt Klopp will be wanting more in the middle of the park.

One player who has been linked with a move to Merseyside is Southampton midfielder Lavia, who will unsurprisingly be looking for a transfer back to the Premier League after suffering relegation to the Championship.

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have recently submitted an offer of £45m, which was rejected by the Saints.

Now, journalist Taylor has provided an update on their pursuit of the former Manchester City star.

What has Taylor said about Lavia and Liverpool?

Taylor has suggested that Liverpool aren't so worried about a potential hijack from another club this summer.

The journalist adds that if Lavia was to leave Southampton, then he's likely to only move to the Reds before the window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's hard to say in the transfer window because as we've seen so many times in the past, something can happen out of the blue within the space of an hour.

"My personal opinion is that if Lavia is to leave Southampton, he's going to be joining Liverpool. I think negotiations are already, I don't want to say advanced as in they are at an advanced stage, but there has been a lot of dialogue between the two clubs.

"Two bids have gone in, both of them have been rejected. There have been talks on the player side with his representatives as well, and Lavia would be happy to move to Liverpool.

"So when I say advanced, I mean a lot more groundwork has been done on the deal, and obviously we know Liverpool have lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

"I say this cautiously, but I don't think Liverpool have anything to fear with a hijack. The only way that becomes the case is if Chelsea categorically decide that Moises Caicedo is too expensive, and then I think Chelsea will move for Lavia.

"But I still see Chelsea getting Caicedo anyway, so I think those two are expected to materialise."

What's next for Liverpool?

In terms of other midfield options, another player who has been linked with a move to Anfield is Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are looking at the Nottingham-born midfielder this summer.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch is another player on Klopp and his recruitment team's list.

Due to the confirmed outgoings already, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Liverpool bring in multiple midfielders until the end of the window.