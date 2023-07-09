Liverpool are exploring a deal to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Belgian international looks set to leave St Mary's this summer, and he's attracting plenty of interest.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

The Southampton youngster could be on his way out the door after the south coast club were relegated to the Championship.

The Saints offered Lavia his first campaign in senior football after leaving Manchester City, and he showed he was able to adapt to the Premier League with ease.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise of Lavia despite him leaving the Etihad Stadium, labelling the 19-year-old as 'incredible'.

Now, Lavia is being heavily linked to a move to a bigger club, despite only joining Southampton at the beginning of last season.

As per 90min, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all in the race to secure the signature of Lavia, who could cost in the region of £50m.

The fee might be seen as a little excessive by some of the interested parties, especially considering Southampton's relegation.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that although the price tag is £50m, Liverpool could reach a 'creative agreement' with the Saints regarding Lavia.

Romano suggests that including some players in a deal could tempt the Championship club to allow Lavia to leave for a cheaper price.

What has Jacobs said about Lavia?

Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool are exploring a deal for Lavia, and it's very, very likely that they sign another midfielder during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Liverpool and potentially Arsenal have looked in the past on Lavia too. They're certainly exploring the deal.

"I think from Liverpool's point of view, between now and the end of the window, it's very, very likely that they'll still bring in one more midfielder and then they'll turn their attention to centre-back as well."

What's next for Liverpool?

With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already through the door, it might seem a little overkill to be looking to sign Lavia.

However, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner have all left the club due to their contracts expiring.

You'd imagine, Mac Alilster and Szoboszlai are players who will be coming straight into the starting XI, so maybe signing a player like Lavia who is still only 19 years old and can grow and develop into Jurgen Klopp's system would be a smart move.

Who else are they looking to target?

Reports in Spain have suggested that Liverpool are considering making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, a move which journalist Dean Jones thinks, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, would be a huge surprise.

As Jacobs mentioned, they could be on the hunt for a new centre-back, with Chelsea defender Levi Colwill reportedly on their shortlist.

Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds were keen on signing Celta Vigo attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga, but with Szoboszlai through the door already, the might turn their attention to a more defensively-minded player.