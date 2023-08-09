Highlights Liverpool's midfield is undergoing a major rebuild this summer with several players departing and new signings needed.

The departures of Henderson and Fabinho have caused concern due to the lack of experience and leadership in the midfield.

Liverpool are looking at potential signings like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Romeo Lavia to provide depth and strengthen the midfield

Liverpool are in the middle of a complete midfield rebuild this summer, with a host of players already departed and plenty of stars linked with a move to Anfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita all left the club earlier in the window after their contracts expired.

Since then, Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team acquired the services of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but further departures have left them short in the middle of the park once again.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have both joined clubs in Saudi Arabia, meaning the Reds have lost a total of five midfielders with the new season just a few days away.

Liverpool do appear to be targeting a host of players in this position, but the lack of finalised business will be a concern to some of the supporters.

Klopp may be hoping that young talents Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, and Harvey Elliot can continue their development and make the step-up this campaign, but there's no doubt he will be looking to bring in further reinforcements before the window slams shut in September.

Now, three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with unique updates on two potential incomings and the overall state of Klopp's midfield options, as the Merseyside club prepare to face Chelsea this weekend.

Liverpool's midfield

After the Reds finished outside of the Champions League places last term, Liverpool may have been looking for additions regardless of any outgoings this summer.

The exits of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Milner were expected, but experienced duo Henderson and Fabinho leaving has thrown a spanner into the works.

Despite struggling at times during the last campaign, Fabinho and Henderson have both been at the club for a while, with the latter captaining the side, so there's no doubt they will be huge losses on and off the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in a more central role towards the end of last season, so Klopp might be considering the England international as a genuine option in an unfamiliar position.

Now, journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight into the state of Liverpool's current options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Fabinho’s exit looks a good deal on paper. I can see why some fans are happy to have pulled in £40million for him.

"But I also look at this with some concern over experience and leadership as well as the qualities he holds. The loss of form was obvious, I get that, but I also have not forgotten just how brilliant he can be.

"With Henderson gone and now a 29-year-old Fabinho also exiting there is a big drop-off in terms of who leads the new midfielders in this team at a time when they need to gel fast, especially as Milner has gone too.

"Romeo Lavia is obviously a very big talent, but he’s young and in the middle of the park with Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Alexander-Arnold, and Jones. I just feel there is an aspect of this squad that is lacking."

Jones appears to be hinting that maybe an experienced addition is needed before the window closes.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

A surprise name linked with a move to Anfield this summer is Leicester City midfielder Dewsbury-Hall.

According to a report from Anfield Watch, Liverpool are taking a look at the 24-year-old, who certainly did his chances of landing a deal with the Reds no harm after his brace during the opening weekend of the Championship season.

It certainly wouldn't be the most exciting signing for Liverpool fans, but considering they need extra bodies in the midfield, it could be a smart move.

It's unlikely that the former Luton Town loanee would come into Klopp's side and be a guaranteed starter, but Liverpool need multiple options heading into the new campaign.

Now, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided some insight into whether he believes Dewsbury-Hall would be a shrewd signing for the Premier League club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I quite like Dewsbury-Hall, I think he'd be a good player to bring in to replace someone like Oxlade-Chamberlain, they have similar qualities. Liverpool do need that bit of depth.

"The only issue I'd say is Liverpool need a holding midfielder right now, potentially two. Obviously they've brought in Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, who are more advanced midfielders, a bit like Dewsbury-Hall."

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Klopp and his recruitment team.

Romeo Lavia

As Jones alluded to, Southampton midfielder Lavia has been targeted by Liverpool all summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Saints had rejected a third bid for Lavia from Liverpool, totaling £45m.

The Championship side are looking to receive in the region of £50m to part ways with the Belgian youngster.

Lavia is undoubtedly a bright talent who gives Liverpool an option in the long-term, but the fans at Anfield might be hoping for a more ready-made midfielder to come in alongside him.

Whether he's got the ability to play for a club the size of Liverpool at this stage of his career remains to be seen.

After joining Southampton from Manchester City last year, Lavia has made 26 Premier League starts for the club, as per FBref.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to his senior football career, but the lack of experience could be a concern.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now provided an update on Liverpool's pursuit.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's just going to be down to Liverpool now. I don't think as it stands, given that Southampton have rebuffed three offers, that Southampton are going to relax their valuation.

"That can happen still as well, if they accept some sort of deal that goes up to £50m with more add-ons included in there.

"But, Liverpool will continue to talk and continue to try and get this deal done because they want to bring him in."

You'd imagine the Merseyside club are simply going to have to bite the bullet and pay the asking price.