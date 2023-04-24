Chelsea target Romeo Lavia would be a 'perfect Pochettino player', talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Neither Pochettino nor Lavia are currently at Stamford Bridge, but they could be working together in the near future.

Chelsea news - Lavia and Pochettino

It's been a difficult season for Chelsea and Todd Boehly and his team are working on finding a manager to take over in the summer.

According to The Guardian, the Blues are closing in on appointing Pochettino, but it's unclear whether they're looking to appoint him not or at the end of the campaign. .

A report from Football Insider has suggested that Chelsea are pushing ahead in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Lavia.

The report claims that Liverpool and Arsenal have both recently scouted the Belgian international, but the west London club are leading the race as it stands.

You'd imagine, Lavia won't be making a decision until Chelsea officially announces who will be in the hot seat next season, but he and Pochettino could be the ideal match.

It's understood that the Blues have been impressed when speaking with Pochettino due to how he plans to work closely with the young players, which could be a huge positive for Lavia when making a decision in the summer.

What has Crook said about Lavia and Pochettino?

Crook has suggested that Lavia could be the perfect player for Pochettino if both players were to work together at Chelsea in the future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's a perfect Pochettino player. It's his big strength for me, he's a training ground manager who gets the best out of young players in particular, so that ticks a lot of boxes. I know Lavia is someone that the club have had their eyes on for a while."

How has Lavia performed this season?

Considering Lavia joined the Saints at the beginning of the campaign when he was just 18 years old, he's been seriously impressive so far.

Attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League is never easy, especially when you're playing for a side towards the bottom of the table.

The Belgian midfielder averages a Sofascore rating of 6.85, the sixth highest in the Southampton squad.

Lavia has a pass completion of 86.4%, as per FBref - no player at the club ranks higher than the former Manchester City midfielder, who is scarily comfortable on the ball for his age.