Liverpool could now push to sign another midfielder, if Fabinho was to leave the club, as journalist Ben Jacobs names Jurgen Klopp's next target, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have already signed two new additions in the middle of the park, but outgoings could change their summer plans.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are Liverpool's first two signings of the summer transfer window, as Klopp plans a rebuild to improve on their disappointing season last term.

The Merseyside club finished outside of the Champions League places, and a complete reshuffle in midfield is already taking place.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner have all left the club after their contracts expired.

The outgoings could continue over the next few weeks, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that Jordan Henderson has accepted a proposal to link up with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

Al Ettifaq and Liverpool now just need to discuss a final fee.

Elsewhere, The Athletic have claimed that Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad are set to approach Liverpool with a significant offer for Fabinho.

The offer is reportedly worth £40m, a figure the Reds may struggle to say no to.

Now, Jacobs has suggested that we could see Liverpool step up their interest in another midfielder, if Fabinho was to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool?

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool could move on the deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia if Fabinho departs.

However, they could still face competition from both Arsenal and Chelsea, who are currently focusing on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo respectively.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Liverpool have always been interested in Lavia, they've explored the deal seriously. We should mention Arsenal and Chelsea, because they could still enter the race.

"But, at the moment, it looks like Liverpool are slightly more active because Arsenal have been focused on getting Declan Rice over the line and Chelsea have been focused on Moises Caicedo.

"So, it's not to say that other suitors couldn't enter the race, but Liverpool have looked at the deal and could well move on the deal if Fabinho ends up going to Saudi Arabia."

What's next for Liverpool?

If Fabinho and Henderson are both to leave the club, it could be five midfielders in total departing in one window.

Thiago Alcantara has also been linked with a move away, with journalist Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that Klopp could be open-minded to selling the Spaniard during the summer.

If the outgoings do occur, it could be a severely drastic overhauling in one position for the Reds.

On top of Lavia, who was described as 'incredible' by Pep Guardiola, Liverpool have other targets lined up.

Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool were interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga.

With the news regarding Henderson and Fabinho coming out at a similar time this week, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Liverpool linked with a host of midfielders over the next few weeks.