Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is 'on the verge of greatness', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has been a shining light for Southampton this campaign in what has been a disappointing season overall.

Southampton news - Romeo Lavia

Lavia signed for Southampton from Premier League champions Manchester City last summer for a fee totalling £14m.

Watching the way Lavia plays, it's clear to see he's been brought through the City academy. The young Belgian is already a regular for the Saints, despite being just 19 years old.

Due to his impressive performances so far this season, Lavia is now attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in England. MailOnline are reporting that Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all looking to battle it out for the signature of Lavia.

Lavia looked like he was edging closer to getting a first-team chance under Pep Guardiola last season and was named on the bench in the Champions League on a few occasions.

Speaking on whether it was a difficult decision to leave City, Lavia said: "Not really, it wasn’t a really hard decision because I felt ready to make the next step and to get experience in men’s football. I feel like it was the right moment."

What has Jones said about Lavia?

Jones has claimed that Lavia is 'on the verge of greatness' and a lot of clubs in the Premier League could be crying out for a player like him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Lavia is a player who, let's be fair, is kind of on the verge of greatness. You've got somebody who a lot of other Premier League teams will be crying out for. It's not only impressive, but it gives Southampton a real hope this season."

How has Lavia performed this season?

Of the players to have started more than ten Premier League games, Lavia has the highest points per game in the Southampton squad.

The former City man averages 1.9 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game, with a pass completion of 87%, as per Sofascore.

The composure Lavia offers the Saints in midfield is invaluable and a rarity in a player of his age.

Lavia was recently called up to the Belgium national team squad for the first time, which highlights the sensational breakthrough season he's had in senior football. Before the move to the St Mary's Stadium, Lavia had played just 97 minutes of football.