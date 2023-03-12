Manchester City will be ‘keeping an eye’ on Romeo Lavia’s situation at Southampton ahead of the summer, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old only made the switch from the Etihad Stadium to St. Mary’s in the summer, but his impressive performances have reportedly caught the eye of several top clubs.

Manchester City transfer news – Romeo Lavia

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League giants Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all monitoring Lavia’s progress on the south coast as they weigh up potential moves.

And Football Insider have stated that it is in fact City who are leading the race for the Belgium Under-21 international’s signature.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, has revealed that there is ‘nothing concrete’ regarding Lavia’s future at this moment in time.

“Nothing has changed for Romeo Lavia, at the moment,” Romano explained. “It’s normal to see big clubs linked because he’s a top talent but there’s nothing concrete at this stage.

“It’s fair to remember that Man City have £40m buy-back clause for Lavia, so value has to be higher for sure.”

What has O’Rourke said about Lavia?

O’Rourke has told GMS that City have ‘first refusal’ on Lavia and that Southampton will face a ‘real fight’ to retain his services should they be relegated.

He said: “I believe they do have a buy-back option in his contract from when they sold them to Southampton, so that would give them first refusal on any potential deal for Romeo Lavia.

“It's one they'll be keeping an eye on, he has been with a number of top clubs, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been linked to him as well. And if Southampton do go down, I think they'll face a real fight to keep hold of him.”

How well has Lavia been playing?

Lavia, who has been labelled 'sensational', has been one of the few shining lights in a very difficult season for Southampton, although the teenager’s statistics indicate he still has plenty of room left for improvement.

The defensive-minded ace has scored one goal and provided a single assist in his 21 appearances throughout 2022/23, and his underlying numbers aren’t too spectacular either.

As per FBref, Lavia has ranked in the 98th percentile for blocks, 78th for interceptions, 76th for pass completion, and 72nd for tackles among his positional peers over the last year.

Lavia appears to have a very bright future ahead of him, though, and has shown glimpses of his top-class potential this season, but whether he’s ready to make an impact at City remains to be seen.