Highlights The meaning behind Ronald Araujo's hand gesture after his red card during Barcelona's Champions League loss has been revealed.

Araujo's dismissal turned the tide for Paris Saint-Germain as they capitalised to secure a place in the semi-final.

Barcelona's night turned miserable as Xavi was also sent off in the second half as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmaen Dembele put them to the sword.

Ronald Araujo was spotted making an unusual hand gestur moments after being shown a straight red card during Barcelona's 4-1 Champions League loss against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. The Uruguay international was dismissed with his team 1-0 ahead on the night and 4-2 up on aggregate after a 3-2 win in Paris.

The Parisiens netted four goals against a 10-man Barca side to progress to the semi-finals of Europe's elite competition, where they will face Borussia Dortmund, who staged a comeback of their own on the same night against Atletico Madrid.

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha had given the Spanish giants the lead after some sensational work on the wing by youngster Lamine Yamal. However, Araujo was put in an awkward position just before the half-hour mark as Bradley Barcola broke free on the left wing and the centre-back wiped out the PSG forward just outside the box.

The Uruguayan was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity and this is where things went wrong for the home side. Ousmane Dembele equalised on his return to Camp Nou before a long-range effort from Vitinha and a Kylian Mbappe brace secured a 6-4 aggregate success for the visitors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe is now the 13th-highest goalscorer in Champions League history with 48 goals.

Barcelona 1-4 PSG - Statistics Stat Barcelona PSG Goals 1 4 Expected Goals 1.08 2.47 Possession 33% 67% Total Shots 7 21 Shots on Target 3 9 Big Chances 1 6 Big Chances Missed 0 3 Red Cards 1 0

Related What Remontada Means - Spanish Word Forever Tied to Barcelona vs PSG The phrase was popularised after one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time.

What Araujo Did After Being Sent Off

The defender was seen making a gesture

Araujo was far from happy with the referee's decision to send him off and was quick to make his feelings known to the official. He appeared to be waiting for a VAR call to save him, but it didn't come.

With the red card being confirmed, the 25-year-old was forced to exit the pitch and as he did so, cameras picked up the hand gesture he was making on his way off. The movement in question saw Araujo spread his fingers and twist his wrist. See the video below:

Per the Daily Mail, users on Reddit were able to reveal the meaning behind the hand gesture the defender made. It's been claimed that it's the South American hand gesture for stealing.

This was apparently Araujo's way of showing that he felt he and his team had been robbed. The moment did prove to be pivotal in the tie as Barcelona had looked in control before they were reduced to 10 men. With a man advantage, the Ligue 1 outfit turned the quarter-final on its head as they moved into the final four.

Miserable Night for Barcelona

Things went from bad to worse

Close

Xavi announced in January that he would be leaving his role as manager of his former club at the end of the 2023/24 season. Fans of the Catalonian outfit would have hoped for a fairytale ending which saw their icon lifting the trophy as a manager after doing so four times as a player.

However, this won't be the case as the Spaniards crashed out of the competition as the 44-year-old was also sent off in the second half of the encounter. They are also eight points behind their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid in La Liga, meaning Barca are unlikely to retain their league title.

Related The 10 favourites to replace Xavi at Barcelona (Ranked) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag are among the frontrunners to replace Xavi.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of FotMob.