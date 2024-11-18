Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has revealed why Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been sent home from the national team camp ahead of the European Championship semi-finalists' Nations League clash against Bosnia on Tuesday night. The 33-year-old played the full 90 minutes during a 4-0 win over Hungary last week, which saw goals from club teammate Cody Gakpo and former Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst.

With Liverpool set to head into the busiest period of the season, aiming to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League table, it appears as though they have been handed a major boost, with their skipper confirmed to be returning to Merseyside as a precaution.

Koeman Takes Fitness Precaution With Van Dijk

The 33-year-old has been ever present for club and country

As per BBC Sport, Koeman revealed during his pre-match press conference that both Van Dijk and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong were sent home from the training camp to preserve their fitness during what has already been a hectic season for the pair: "For both Frenkie and Virgil it is better for them to leave the training camp at this moment. That decision was taken on medical grounds, with of course the interest of the players coming first."

The Dutch head coach followed up his comments with an additional explanation on the decision to send Van Dijk back to Liverpool. He said:

"The schedule of Virgil van Dijk is very busy and he is a player who plays every game, so I decided to send him back to Liverpool."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player has played more minutes for Liverpool during the 2024/25 Premier League season than Virgil van Dijk (990).

The Nations League contest against Bosnia is a rather pointless one for Koeman's men, as they are unable to finish top of their group due to the five-point lead Germany already hold.

Concerns over player schedules are one that several players have spoken out about in recent times, with Van Dijk's clubmate Alisson Becker being one of the most high-profile names to give his thoughts on the matter. The defender's fitness will continue to be a subject of concern, given his past history with his ACL.

Thankfully for Liverpool fans, it appears as though their captain is not carrying any major knock at the moment. He is expected to be available for the clash against his former side, Southampton, on Sunday.

