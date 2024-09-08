Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has leapt to the defence of defender Matthijs de Ligt following the 5-2 Nations League victory against Bosnia & Herzegovina. The Manchester United centre-back received heavy criticism for his part in one of the opposition's goals.

De Ligt's new Man United teammate, Joshua Zirkzee, headed home the opening goal in the 13th minute. The Dutch were then pegged back by Ermedin Demirovic just 14 minutes later. Koeman's side then got their noses back in front after goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool ace Cody Gakpo.

The error made by De Ligt then came as the visitors pulled a goal back through veteran striker Edin Dzeko, who was allowed the freedom of the penalty area. Late goals from Wout Weghorst and Xavi Simons spared the defender's blushes as Oranje picked up all three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt has been on the pitch while his team have conceded six goals this season in only four appearances for club and country.

Koeman Defends De Ligt

The manager felt the whole team could have done better

The goal in question saw the new Man United arrival completely misjudge the flight of the ball as it was delivered into the 18-yard box. This allowed the intelligent Dzeko to peel off to the back post and find himself in plenty of space. The ex-Manchester City man then took a delightful first touch before prodding home past Bart Verbruggen.

However, his international boss was keen to reflect on the role of the team as a whole, rather than focusing on individual errors. Koeman stated in his post-match interview (per the Metro):

"Xavi Simons should have done better. He was marking their left midfielder and suddenly walked away from him. Of course, the centre-backs are positioning themselves wrong too."

After highlighting the fact other players around De Ligt could've done more to prevent the goal, the former Everton and Barcelona boss then acknowledged the 25-year-old's mistake. He went on to say: "He himself realises that he was in the wrong position. This should not happen, but mistakes are part of football. I think it is unfair to make a big deal out of it."

Koeman Pleased with Netherlands Win

There were moments of nerves during the chaotic win

While Koeman was left unhappy with the slack nature of the goals conceded, the 61-year-old praised the performance of his side. The Netherland's manager continued:

"We played very well in possession of the ball. Very fresh, fast, often finding people between the lines. We certainly had a good phase after the break, but then the match has to be over. When you concede two goals, you take that with you. When it was 3-2 you also saw some doubt in the team, which wasn’t necessary if you looked at the statistics. The opposition scored two goals out of very little."

Having reached the Euro 2024 semi-final, before being defeated by England, the men in orange will look to kick on with a youthful team. Virgil van Dijk is running out of time to taste international success, but the majority of the current crop of players are in their early to mid-20s. De Ligt, who Man Utd signed from Bayern Munich last month for an initial £38.5 million fee, will now face a fight to keep his starting spot after his part in Bosnia's second goal.