Ronaldinho was one of the finest players of his generation, if not of all time. The Brazilian icon is regarded among the most naturally gifted stars to have ever taken to the hallowed turf. As a result, any compliments received from the ex-Barcelona ace are always welcomed with open arms by his peers, past and present.

Representing clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan during his long and storied career, Ronaldinho carved out his image as a trailblazer in the European game. He inspired an entire generation of South American players looking to break into Europe at the highest level, with his outrageous skill and technical capacity, capturing the imagination.

The wonderful playmaker reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2005, when he beat English duo Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard to the coveted Ballon d'Or award. His performances in the yellow and blue of Brazil and Barcelona's blue and red stripes were enough to see Ronaldinho crowned the best in the business across an entire year.

Ronaldinho Wanted Frank Lampard at Barcelona

'I told Frank Rijkaard that we (Barcelona) should sign him'