Ronaldinho was a joy to watch on the pitch back in his playing days – and a new video has emerged of the Brazilian playing foot-volleyball and showing he has still got it.

With his dancing feet, free kick taking, delightful first touch and so much more, there was not much that the Brazilian could not do.

His impact on some of the stars of today is noticeable as well, with Lionel Messi describing him as a “mentor” while the pair played together at Barcelona.

Ronaldinho’s brilliant career

Be it dancing on the edge of a penalty area before poking the ball past Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, or dribbling through Real Madrid’s defence to score and earn applause from the crowd, there were so many moments that showed why Ronaldinho was such a special footballer.

He showcased this across Europe for every club that he played for, be it Barcelona, AC Milan, or PSG, scoring a total of 197 club goals and creating a further 163 (via Transfermarkt).

That is without taking his international career into account either, with 33 goals in 97 appearances making him the ninth top scorer ever for his national side.

His senior playing career spanned 17 years, with him starting in Brazil with his youth team Gremio back in 1998 and retiring from eleven a side football in 2015 with Fluminense.

Even beyond then though, Ronaldinho continued to show his skill in smaller-scale games, with him putting on a show at the Indian Premier Futsal tournament.

Ronaldinho proves he’s still got it

And now, footage has emerged of the Brazilian playing a match of foot-volleyball and showing that he still has all the skills that made him so good to watch.

It’s not the first time that we have seen Ronaldinho showcase his talents in this game either, with him taking part in a tournament back in 2021.

Incredible ball control is one of the qualities that made Ronaldinho so great, so it was no surprise to see him showing this off years after retiring.

The manner in which he chests the ball over the net, a skill many people would struggle with, shows the level of composure he still has.

The ex-Barcelona man then follows it up with a cheeky look to the camera, all while completing a no-look pass to his partner in the process.

Both incredible feats of skill – but that is dwarfed by what Ronaldinho does next to win the point.

As his partner chests the ball up, the Brazilian takes a run-up before throwing himself into the air with his feet high above his head.

He then proceeds to knock the ball down in something comparable to a smash in tennis.

Fans react to Ronaldinho’s insane skill

Unsurprisingly, fans are in awe of the fact that Ronaldinho is still so good, especially considering that he’s now 43.

Still a baller years after retiring. What an incredible player he was and still is.