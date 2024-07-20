Highlights Ronaldinho's free-kick genius stunned one of the best goalkeepers in football history, Oliver Kahn.

The Brazilian icon is among the top free-kick scorers in history, showcasing his effortless talent.

From his dazzling footwork to his lethal accuracy, Ronaldinho's legacy as one of Brazil's greatest players is unmatched.

Ronaldinho is one of the most skilful players to have ever graced a football pitch. However, even the brilliant Oliver Kahn was once fooled by the Brazil superstar's trickery as he netted a sublime free-kick.

The magician represented some of the biggest clubs in European football during his illustrious career, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and AC Milan. He brought joy to those who were lucky enough to watch his dancing feet in action. Ronaldinho is fondly remembered as one of Brazil's greatest-ever players, which is quite an achievement when considering the talent to have hailed from the South American nation.

Related 10 Greatest Brazilian Forwards in Football History [Ranked] From Ronaldo Nazario to Rivaldo, Brazil's conveyor belt of attacking talent is simply unrivalled in the world of football.

Despite everyone knowing the talent levels of the man who lifted the 2005 Ballon d'Or, the best players around were still made to look foolish by his genius at times. German shot-stopper Kahn wasn't exempt from this, as the icon was left rooted to the spot by a moment of magic from the Barcelona legend.

Ronaldinho Fooled Everyone

Even his own teammates were taken by surprise

Brazil took on Germany in an international match in 2004, a re-run of the 2002 World Cup final that had taken place just two years prior. The friendly was seen as an opportunity for the Germans to take revenge after being outclassed in the showpiece clash. The game did end in a 1-1 draw, but it was a certain flamboyant Brazilian who stole the show.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldinho is the 9th highest goalscorer in Brazil's history, having netted 33 times in the famous yellow and blue kit.

The five-time World Cup winners were awarded a free-kick marginally outside the penalty area with just eight minutes gone. Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho were both involved in the conversation before the set-piece was taken. To see two of the best free-kick takers in football history stand over the ball must have sent shivers down Kahn's spine, but there's no way he could've prepared for what would happen next.

Real Madrid defender Carlos looked set to take the shot on as he prepared his trademark long run-up to the ball. To the shock of everyone in the stadium, Ronaldinho, who was positioned at the side of the ball, took a quick step up and floated the ball into the top corner before the German goalkeeper could even move. Watch the genius free-kick below:

It was one of the most remarkable free-kick routines the game has seen, as even some of his teammates and his manager were left in disbelief at the moment of ingenuity.

Ronaldinho the Free-Kick Master

Only two players scored more than the Brazilian icon

Only two players in the history of the beautiful game have scored more free-kick goals than Ronaldinho. The Porto Alegre-born star netted 66 times from these situations in his 17-year career. This tally is only bettered by Juninho Pernambucano (77) and Pele (70).

It's hardly a surprise that he was brilliant at this particular skill as the South American great made the game look so effortless. Everything he did was silky and smooth, and he barely broke a sweat. Ronaldinho's most famous free-kick was the effort he floated over England's David Seaman at the 2002 World Cup. There are much better examples of his free-kick prowess, such as the wonderfully crafted goal against Germany.