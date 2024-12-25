Ronaldinho was an absolute sensation during his five years at Barcelona between 2003 and 2008. There, at Camp Nou, he inspired the Catalans to the Champions League and won the 2005 Ballon d'Or. He even got a standing ovation at the Bernabeu after scoring a stunning individual goal against Real Madrid. Essentially, he is one of Barcelona's greatest-ever players.

During his career, he played with and against the very best. When picking his all-time Champions League 11, it may come as a surprise to learn that only three former Barcelona players make the team. He does select four Brazilian colleagues though.

Ronaldinho Named His ‘Dream’ Champions League XI GK Gianluigi Buffon DEF Cafu DEF Roberto Carlos DEF Paolo Maldini DEF John Terry MID Claude Makelele MID Frank Lampard ATT Lionel Messi ATT Kaka ATT Thierry Henry ATT Ronaldo

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Gianlugi Buffon, Cafu, Paolo Maldini, John Terry, Roberto Carlos

Gianluigi Buffon is one of the most commanding goalkeepers in footballing history. Although he was Italy’s goalkeeper when they won the World Cup in Germany in 2006, the Champions League remained elusive. Despite playing in three finals for Juventus, he lost them all. Defeats in those finals came against AC Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Yet, having played 132 times in the competition over 24 years, Buffon is a solid selection.

Ronaldinho played alongside Cafu and Roberto Carlos in Brazil's World Cup-winning campaign of 2002. As a right-back, Cafu was imperious. Comfortable with the ball and with boundless energy, it's no surprise to see him get the nod. The former AC Milan man earned a Champions League winners medal after victory over Liverpool in 2007. Carlos enjoyed a great relationship with the Champions League, winning it three times with Real Madrid. His maiden win in 1998 was the Spanish club's first win in the competition for 32 years.

Joining Ronaldinho's countrymen in defence are two centre-backs. First, Paolo Maldini. The Italian is better known for playing full-back, but being ranked as one of the greatest defenders ever, he could play in the middle too. Maldini played in eight finals, winning five of them. Maldini is joined in central defence by John Terry. The Englishman had several battles in a Chelsea shirt with Ronaldinho's Barcelona. Terry won the competition in 2012, having missed a crucial penalty in the Blues' loss in the 2008 final against Manchester United.

Midfielders

Claude Makele and Frank Lampard

With so many attacking players in Ronaldinho's team, they need a steadying influence in the side. Step forward Claude Makelele. Considered one of the best defensive midfielders in Premier League history, Makelele won the biggest European prize while at Real Madrid in 2002. He had an uncanny ability to sniff out danger, regain possession and start attacks.

Like John Terry, Frank Lampard came up against Barca several times in the Champions League before finally winning the competition with Chelsea in 2012. Lampard would give this side plenty of endeavour and the benefit of his wide range of passing, not to mention his eye for goal.

Attackers

Lionel Messi, Kaka, Thierry Henry, Ronaldo

Perhaps unsurprisingly for such an attacking player like Ronaldinho, his side is very attack-heavy. Going forward, it contains some heavy-weight players from the last 25 years. Between the four names, they have a combined six Champions League winners' medals. Surprisingly, Ronaldo - Ronaldinho's match-winning teammate from the 2002 World Cup Final - never did win the continental competition. He was, however, a mesmeric player. Perhaps best remembered for his two goals in the 2002 World Cup Final.