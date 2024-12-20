Barcelona icon Ronaldinho once named a surprise former Liverpool player as the one he wished he could have played alongside more than anyone. The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner played with no shortage of greats of the game, including Lionel Messi, Carles Puyol and Xavi. It was alongside these stars that he would end up winning his only Champions League trophy in 2006.

Internationally, Ronaldinho also got to line up alongside the likes of Kaka and Ronaldo Nazario and remains one of Brazil's greatest-ever talents. However, it is another former member of the Verde-Amarela that the ever-smiling 44-year-old wishes he could have played with during his illustrious career.

Ronaldinho Names Philippe Coutinho As Player He Wished to Have Played With

The playmaker starred in the Premier League but struggled at Camp Nou

Speaking to Sport 45 back in 2018, the former AC Milan and PSG star named Philippe Coutinho as the one player he wished he could've played with. Explaining what made the playmaker such an impressive player, Ronaldinho explained:

"There are a lot of players who I didn't coincide with and I would have liked to play with them. Coutinho is one of them. Iniesta and he are great players. They each have their own style, but I think that Coutinho will be one of the big names in world football. He already is, but I think that he will be more still."

At the time of his comments, Coutinho had not long been a Barcelona player, having made a £146 million move from Anfield in January of that year having played 201 times for the Reds. However, this would end up being an ill-fated switch, and the midfielder would fail to live up to expectations in Catlunya.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Every Coutinho goal contribution for Barcelona was worth approximately £3.7 million (25 goals and 14 assists.)

Ronaldinho was also asked who he believes the greatest footballer of all time was - naming former teammate Lionel Messi without any hesitation. The entertainer revealed that he much preferred Messi's style to that of Cristiano Ronaldo's and claimed that "nobody will be able to take the No 10 of Leo" at Barcelona.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 20/12/2024