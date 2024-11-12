Brazilian icon Ronaldinho has been fortunate enough to play at some of the most incredible arenas in world and European football. Having played for the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner has been able to call both Camp Nou and the San Siro his home at different points in his career.

However, despite playing in stadiums that can host close to or in excess of 100,000 fans, the 44-year-old once revealed that an English stadium with a capacity of just a fifth of that number was one of the most special he has ever experienced. More shockingly, the team that plays there aren't even in the Premier League anymore.

Related Ranking the 11 Best Stadium Atmospheres in World Football Crowds can have a huge impact in football and help to drive their team towards victory. Here are the best stadium atmospheres in world football.

Ronaldinho Praises Fratton Park Atmosphere

The home of Portsmouth made an impression during the Brazilian's visit

In a surprise choice, Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho once labelled Portsmouth's Fratton Park as having one of the 'best atmospheres in the world'. His sole appearance at the stadium came in a UEFA Cup tie in 2008, the season after Harry Redknapp had guided Pompey to European football following their FA Cup victory.

Ronaldinho was on the pitch for just 16 minutes, but his cameo was crucial as his incredible free-kick sparked a comeback as the Italian giants recovered from 2-0 down to secure a last-gasp draw.

The former PSG star isn’t the only world-class talent to have sung the praises of Fratton Park, either. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry once lauded the incredible Portsmouth fans for the support of their team, saying, per talkSPORT:

"Portsmouth is a remarkable place. I know of no other club where, despite 5-1 down in our FA Cup sixth round match, the home fans would have been supporting their team so vocally."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thierry Henry played four times at Fratton Park, winning twice, drawing twice and scoring three goals.

Related Lionel Messi Named Stadium With ‘Best Atmosphere’ He’s Played in Messi spent most of his career playing at Camp Nou, but revealed another stadium had the best atmosphere he's played in.

Since Ronaldinho graced the pitch, Fratton Park and Portsmouth have experienced a downturn in fortunes. Having spent seasons down in League One, Pompey are currently second from bottom in the Championship, having won just twice in their opening 15 games.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 12/11/2024.