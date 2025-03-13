Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho has never shied away from the spotlight since retiring from the game in 2015.

Whether he's in attendance at high-profile matches across Europe, playing in charity and testimonial games, or even being arrested for using a fake passport, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner continuously finds his name in headlines.

In October 2024, the Barcelona legend began a new side quest, this time becoming a minority owner of Greenville Triumph, a club in the United States' USL League One.

The 44-year-old was in South Carolina this week to take in a ceremony celebrating the Triumph's brand-new stadium.

Who would've ever expected to run into Ronaldinho in South Carolina?

Ronaldinho's Stake in Greenville Triumph

Ronaldinho joined Greenville's ownership group on October 9, 2024, through his brother and business partner, Roberto Assis, as well as his Grupo Ronaldinho business management firm.

“We are honored to welcome Ronaldinho into the Triumph family,” said Greenville Triumph Chairman Joe Erwin about the news. “His influence in the sport is unmatched, and his presence within our ownership group speaks volumes about the direction we are heading as a club. Ronaldinho’s involvement will not only elevate our club’s profile but also inspire our players, fans, and the entire Upstate community.”

Ronaldinho admitted his hopes of fostering a new generation of talent in the region, riding the momentum the growth of soccer has created ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The emphasis the Greenville Triumph and Liberty place on youth play through the boys and girls youth academy teams, and the level of competitive excellence of the Triumph professional team and Liberty pre-professional team is impressive,” Ronaldinho said. “For me and our group, this is an opportunity to support soccer’s growth at all ages and levels, and to be part of a community that values international presence and a unique blend of cultures.”

What is USL League One?

USL League One is the third tier of professional soccer in the United States, and is part of the United States soccer league system — similar to the EFL system in England.

The held its inaugural season in 2019, and now counts 14 clubs across America, with plans to add six more by 2026. Each team plays 30 games during the regular season, plus playoffs if they were to qualify.

The Omaha Union are the current championship holders, and have won the most league titles in the league's history (2).

While payment structures vary from club to club, the minimum compensation rate in USL League One is $2,000USD per month. Club valuations range from $200,000USD to $3,000,000USD.