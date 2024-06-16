Highlights Ronaldinho went viral after slamming the Brazilian national team and claiming he wouldn't support them at Copa America.

Ronaldinho has now explained the harsh criticism was part of an advertising strategy done with Rexona.

Some fans and journalists are not pleased with Ronaldinho's approach to paid partnerships.

Ronaldinho has revealed the real reason why he slammed the Brazilian national team on social media. In a new Instagram post, he made clear that it was a publicity stunt done in tandem with Rexona.

The iconic winger made headlines on Saturday as he appeared to publicly condemn the Selecao ahead of Copa America. He even went as far as to say he would not be watching them. He claimed that the current crop of internationals were some of the worst in the nation's history.

He elaborated: "I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this."

His comments were so controversial, they even provoked a reaction from some squad members, including Raphina. The Barcelona star noted how the comments came as a "surprise" and even went as far as to suggest they seemed out of character from a guy who had "always showed his support for the team".

Ronaldinho Criticism Was a Hoax

Part of a partnership deal with Rexona

Raphina has every right to be confused as it turns out to have essentially been a hoax under Rexona's advertising strategy, "Rexona never leaves". In a post on Instagram, Ronaldinho explained how he had taken actual quotes from Brazil fans he found on social media to construct his initial message. In full, he said:

"I would never abandon Brazilian football, ever. And I'd never say those things you see... Actually, these words came from real Brazilian fans, they are real comments that I saw on the internet... Imagine listening to these messages before you play? Nope, motivation goes down... "Fan support makes a huge difference to the player, I know what I'm talking about. Guys, what our boys need is support at this time. The more confidence we show, the more confidence they will have on the field. "That's why, I joined Rexona in this movement to encourage the Cheer That Doesn't Quit. We are asking everyone to send messages of support and confidence in CONMEBOL Copa AmericaTM️."

Has Not Gone Down Well With Everyone

"Small yikes"

As one of the greatest players to ever represent Brazil, the World Cup winner is always in a position where his comments will make headlines and it Rexona have taken full advantage of this. However, it's a strategy that has not gone down well with everybody.

The Athletic's Carl Anka took to social media to question Ronaldinho's role in this new paid partnership deal with the deodorant and antiperspirant brand. He said: "Ronaldinho is often working an advertisement angle in recent years but causing a stir about the national team, to the point players are responding about it??? Small yikes."

Journalist Tim Stillman also didn't take kindly to the perceived cash grab, writing on X: "Very predictable. This guy will do anything for cash. If you see any public utterance from him that’s remotely interesting or noteworthy, it’ll be paid for by a company."

Copa America Winners since 2000 2001 Colombia 2004 Brazil 2007 Brazil 2011 Uruguay 2015 Chile 2016 Chile 2019 Brazil 2021 Argentina

And while it's good to see that the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner will actually be showing support to his team, as it's become such a big story, it may have served to be a bit of an unwanted distraction for the Selecao on the dawn of Copa America.

Brazil take on Costa Rica in their first game on 25 June. They then take on Paraguay and Colombia in their final group-stage matches.