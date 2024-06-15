Highlights Ronaldinho has vowed not to support the current Brazilian national team.

Ronaldinho criticised their ability and lack of passion in a fiery post on Instagram.

His comments are believed to have angered Brazilian FA President Ednaldo, who has blocked him on WhatsApp.

Ronaldinho has launched a brutal attack on the current state of the Brazilian national team and has claimed he will no longer support the Seleção Canarinha.

The five-time world champions have begun their preparations for Copa America which kicks off later this month, and will be looking to bounce back after finishing runners-up in 2021 to rivals Argentina. Despite boasting exciting attacking talent such as Ballon d'Or favourite Vinicius Jr and teenage sensation Endrick, the Brazilians laboured to a 1-1 draw with the United States in a pre-tournament friendly on Thursday.

This performance led to the former Barcelona star winner slamming the current squad and claiming that he would not support the team during this summer's tournament.

Ronaldinho Calls Brazil 'One of the Worst' Teams

The legendary attacker claimed the players had no passion

Taking to social media in the aftermath of the friendly, Ronaldinho, who was a key component of Brazil's last World Cup victory in 2002, went as far as to say that this current crop of internationals was one of the worst in the country's history. He claimed that the players showed no passion and were without any leaders.

"That's it folks, I've had enough. This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian soccer. It's getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games. This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority. "I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football. "I'll repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I've ever seen. Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa AmericaTM game, nor celebrate any victory.'

The Samba icon followed up on this post with an interview with a Brazilian television station in which he reaffirmed that he would not watch the national team this summer as they lacked joy and determination.

Ronaldinho Blocked by Brazilian FA President

It appears as though Ronaldinho's harsh comments have struck a nerve with the powers that be in Brazil, with it being reported that the President of the Brazilian Football Confederation has blocked the former AC Milan star on WhatsApp.

This is not the first team President Ednaldo has come under scrutiny during his time as the head of Brazilian football. Having been ousted from power largely due to the team's poor performances and his failure to lure Carlo Ancelotti over to manage the side, he returned in January 2024 following a legal battle.

Ronadlinho's criticism of the Samba squad is bound to heap more pressure on the controversial figure, who will be desperate for a good performance this summer from Dorvial Junior's men.