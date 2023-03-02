Ronaldinho's last ever goal for Barcelona was so good even Lionel Messi stood up & applauded

Fifteen years ago, the legendary Ronaldinho scored his last ever goal for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderón Stadium.

The legendary attacker scored a spectacular bicycle kick to give Barca the lead in the 30th minute after Xavi Hernandez delivered an excellent pinpoint cross from the right.

The stylish goal that Ronaldinho scored was a fitting way to end his Barcelona career because he revolutionised the game with his Brazilian style and flair.

The goal was unique, and it even had Lionel Messi admiring the quality of the finish as he stood up and applauded from the substitute bench, however, the Argentine did enter the fray in the second half, coming on for Thierry Henry in what was a star-studded attack with Barcelona ending the game with a front three of Samuel Eto’o, Messi, and Ronaldinho.

Video: Ronaldinho's final goal for Barcelona

Even though Eto’o scored in the 73rd minute, the firepower that Barcelona had in attack did not cause Atletico Madrid too many problems as the Los Colchoneros secured a famous 4-2 win over the Catalans.

Sergio Aguero, who would later go on to play for Barcelona, produced a Player of the Match display as he scored two goals and registered two assists in what was a game that will be remembered as the game where Ronaldinho scored his final goal for the Nou Camp outfit.

How did Ronaldinho's career pan out?

The former Brazil international’s final season in Spain was not an enjoyable one individually or collectively as Barcelona finished third during the 2007/08 season and Ronaldinho only featured 17 times in LaLiga, scoring eight goals and registering two assists.

Nevertheless, he enjoyed a stellar career at the Nou Camp as he helped the club win two Spanish Championships, two Spanish Super Cups, and one Champions League back in 2006.

The Brazil international, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, was also prolific in front of goal as, according to Transfermarkt, the attacking midfielder scored 94 goals in 207 appearances for the LaLiga giants.

After leaving Barcelona, Ronaldinho, who earned 97 caps for his country, moved to Italian giants AC Milan, where he spent three years at the San Siro and helped the Rossoneri win the 2010/11 Serie A title, even though he left for Flamengo halfway through that season, he made enough appearances to clinch a winner’s medal.

