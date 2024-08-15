Joao Mendes, son of the legendary Ronaldinho, has moved to England, joining Burnley in the Championship. Throughout his career, Ronaldinho became one of the best footballers of all-time. No one could do what he was doing with a football at his feet. It was almost as though the ball was glued to his feet as he danced past opponents for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Brazil.

The former Ballon d'Or winner retired in 2015, with multiple league titles, a Champions League trophy and a World Cup trophy under his belt. Nearly 10 years later, he's still fondly remembered by football fans, but now a new generation has the chance to watch his descendant, as Joao Mendes takes his talents to England.

Solely based off of who his father was, Mendes transfer is an exciting one for Burnley and watching footage of his highlights during his time in Barcelona's youth team, it seems they've got good reason to be optimistic.

Mendes Looks Very Promising

The winger looks impressive defensively and going forward

With many fans wanting to see what sort of players they're going to be getting from Barcelona, Mendes' highlights against CD San Francisco offer some insight to that. Throughout the match, the 19-year-old looked very impressive. Whether it's defending at the back, or bursting forward on the ball, he looked very comfortable.

He's no stranger to putting in a last ditch tackle, but he could also be seen dancing past his opponents with shades of his old man as the ball looked glued to his feet. Having followed in his father's footsteps by going to Barcelona, where Mendes spent a year in the academy, he's now done something Ronaldinho never did and that's take his talents to England. For a moment, though, it looked like the Brazilian would be playing in the Premier League and it just so happened to be for Burnley's biggest rivals.

Ronaldinho Was Once Linked With Blackburn Rovers

It ultimately didn't result in a move

While Mendes's move to England is something his legendary dad never did, he came pretty close at one point. Early in the Venky's reign at Blackburn Rovers in 2011, the Lancashire club was linked with several high-profile figures in football including David Beckham and Ronaldinho, who was at AC Milan at the time. They initially seemed to have plenty of ambition and wanted to attract some major names to Ewood Park to get their tenure started on a positive note.

Ultimately, the move for Ronaldinho didn't happen and he left the Serie A club later that year, returning to Brazil. He signed with Flamengo, but spent just a year with the club. He then played for Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro and Fluminese over the last three years, before he hung it up in 2015. Whether Mendes can replicate the level of success that his dad had on the pitch remains to be seen, but if he's even half as good as Ronaldinho, Burnley have a very exciting talent on their hands.