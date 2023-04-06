Ronaldinho's son, Joao Mendes, signed for Barcelona in early March.

Mendes, 18, was invited for a trial in January and he impressed enough for Barcelona to offer him a deal until the summer of 2024.

Taking to Instagram after the move was made official, Mendes said: “So happy and grateful for the opportunity! Long live Barcelona.”

While his father, Ronaldinho, was extremely proud of his son.

He congratulated his son in a post on Instagram, while he said at a Mundo Deportivo gala event, per talkSPORT: “Barcelona is part of my life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me.

“With the arrival of my son at Barcelona I will be more present than ever.”

Ronaldinho's son makes his Barcelona U19s debut

Mendes has linked up with Juvenil B – the under-19 team at Barcelona – and he made his debut in the Mediterranean International Cup on Wednesday, per Sport.

A short video showing some of his highlights in the game has emerged on social media. View it below...

The short video has been viewed by over one million football fans on Twitter at the time of writing.

Football supporters have been commenting on the video and, unfortunately, many aren't impressed.

Fans react

@poetscorneruk wrote: "I’m not really that impressed", while @bsinghvtd said: "How can man have a highlight reel with no highlights."

"He looks so uncomfortable on the ball, no flow at all in his dribbling," @Children0FSatan stated.

@Chris_jay007 wrote: "Still waiting for what’s special in this video. I’m not even hating."

While @not_alex_szn said: "I don’t see anything special really."

Criticism of Ronaldinho's son is harsh

Mendes has taken a lot of criticism online and much of it is unwarranted.

It's hard to judge how good he is from a clip that is 30 seconds long.

In addition, he has only just turned 18 years old.

Mendes is still very young and has only been with Barcelona for just over a month.

He will no doubt get better and improve with every appearance he makes for their U19s.

Hopefully he progresses to the point where he breaks into Barcelona's first team in the not too distant future.