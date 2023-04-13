Picking the best Champions League XI of all time can be quite challenging, so why not let ChatGPT do it for you?

FourFourTwo challenged the AI to choose the greatest Champions League XI and let’s just say the answers were interesting.

Some big names miss out on this occasion, but ChatGPT claims that their player selections were based on a combination of individual skill, tactical awareness, and team success.

Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

ChatGPT’s greatest Champions League XI ever

GK: Gianluigi Buffon

The goalkeeper chosen is one that has failed to rack up a Champions League title in his, albeit successful, footballing career. Good start.

Evidently, Buffon is one of football’s goalkeeping greats, but his inclusion is bemusing. Maybe ChatGPT is busy on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

RB: Cafu

More known for his exploits on the international stage, it may come as a surprise that Cafu got the nod ahead of his Brazilian compatriot, Dani Alves.

ChatGPT have been generous to the AC Milan stalwart here as his legacy in the Champions League leaves much to be desired.

Ramos amassed four Champions League victories during his time in the Spanish capital and so, undeniably, makes the esteemed XI.

His Champions League success in Paris has, however, been less than impressive, reaching just the Round of 16 on both occasions.

CB: Paolo Maldini

The second centre-back spot goes to a five-time Champions League winner, so no qualms there.

Although he alternated between the left-back and centre-back position, the AI has opted to utilise more centrally.

This ChatGPT pick completes a perfectly balanced central defensive partnership that would strike fear into the opponents.

LB: Philipp Lahm

Versatile German defender Philipp Lahm is a solid choice seeing as he played 112 times on the biggest stage of them all. Impressive.

Despite boasting a mere one Champions League title, Lahm pips some of the best left-backs of all time: Marcelo, Ashley Cole, and Javier Zanetti to name a few.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Philipp Lahm of Bayern Muenchen celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League final match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

CM: Andres Iniesta

Of course. It would be beyond a travesty if this man failed to make the cut. He has to be one of the first names on ChatGPT’s team sheet, surely.

Iniesta has been a provider of some golden moments in the competition and was a mainstay in one of the Champions League’s greatest ever teams. In he goes.

CM: Xavi

Joining Iniesta is his Barcelona compatriot, Xavi. The involvement of the Spanish duo should come as little to no surprise as they were to steady the ship in four of their side’s European wins.

Now on the other side of the touchline, we are yet to see whether he will take his European dominance into coaching.

CM: Zinedine Zidane

Completing the midfield trio is Los Blancos’ icon Zinedine Zidane, showing that ChatGPT has thrown any sort of midfield balance out of the window.

The Frenchman’s incredible volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 final will stand the test of time and will always be remembered, however.

RW: Lionel Messi

Cemented in the right-wing position is Lionel Messi as ChatGPT turns a blind eye to PSG’s European shortfall once again.

But for good reason, the Argentine starts proceedings up top. Second most goals, second most assists and third most matches played. Yep, you’re straight in.

Mr. Champions League himself. The competition’s all-time top goal scorer undoubtedly deserves his place on the left-hand side of the front line.

140 goals in the competition is no mean feat, and the AI has certainly taken that into account. Ronaldo on one flank and Messi on the other is the making of a centre forward’s dream.

ST: Ronaldo

Another unusual choice seeing as Ronaldo never won a Champions League. Maybe the AI looked past his empty trophy cabinet and focused on his impressive record instead.

We can only assume many strikers could have replaced the brilliant Brazilian with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez sat patiently in the wings.

Oh, and Karim Benzema, winner of five, does exist, remember?

A final recap of the picks

On face value, the picks are great. That’s until you delve a little deeper into their time played in Europe’s top tier competition.

Especially as some have zero triumphs under their belt.

ChatGPT appreciates the older generation, that’s for sure. A couple of dubious picks among some Champions League greats later, that’s a wrap.