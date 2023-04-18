An autograph hunter went from £10,000 in debt to become a millionaire - with a little thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Peter Johnson was in debt before founding his business, Firma Stella, who seels signed sporting merchandise.

Peter, from Worcestershire, 'got the buzz' when he met Australia cricket captain Steve Waugh as a 9-year-old.

"Instead of a paper round as a teenager, I would chase autographs and collect stuff to sell it. I loved the buzz of selling them for a lot of money," he told the Daily Mail.

"I started travelling around the world to chase stuff. I went to the F1 in Asia, the Rugby World Cup in Japan, Manchester City pre-season tours. Then I decided, 'Let’s make this an empire'.

"I was in £10,000 debt… Now I’m a millionaire. All with four and a half years’ work.

Peter went from being in debt to owning a company that employs 12 full-time people. Firma Stella sell signed photos and equipment from a wide variety of sports stars with prices ranging from £5 to £5,000.

How he met Cristiano Ronaldo

It was in his early days that he tracked down Ronaldo.

"Real Madrid were playing Manchester United and I found out about Ronaldo’s flight," Peter recalls. "I followed their bus from the airport to a hotel and quickly booked a room.

"I knew they were staying on the top floor and their team room was on the second floor. I saw the lift was on the top floor so I waited for it to come down.

"No joke, the first lift that opened… imagine it, Ronaldo is just standing there! So I jumped in and he was like, 'What the hell?'. He signed some stuff and we went from there."

At the time of the Daily Mail's interview at the start of April, there were four Ronaldo Manchester United shirts on sale, all above £1,400.

How he met Lionel Messi

Tracking down Messi, however, was a bit tougher.

"With Messi, I had to take a big risk - this whole game is about risks," he says. "I found out Barcelona flew out of a public airport, so I flew over there from Birmingham.

"Then I booked a 'fake flight' from Barcelona just to get into the terminal. All of a sudden, the team just walked through security - Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez… they signed all our stuff.

"We took a risk and it paid off. It all comes down to research, knowing where the players and the team will be, then hedge your bets slightly, it usually pays off."

What is Firma Stella?

While it started off with Messi and Ronaldo, Johnson now has a company that sells a bit of everything.

"What we do well is that we’ve got something for everybody. We’ve got a £10 poster of a player for a child, right up to £5,000 Diego Maradona shirts for the millionaire CEOs wanting to kit out their office!" he said.

"League Two teams have 10,000 fans - they are in our market just as much as Kevin De Bruyne fans are.

"We have scouts who chase the autographs but we have partners such as Ben Stokes, Manu Tuilagi, Warren Gatland - and another famous person on the way who I can’t tell you yet!

"Our biggest sale is an England 1966 signed shirt which went for £10,000 and a lot of Maradona gear has gone well, while iconic names such as Michael Schumacher and Ireland rugby shirts sell for a lot of money.

"There’s 12 permanent staff members but we have six job advertisements out. We’re big on culture and have a policy of 'No d***heads'!

"Our recipe for success is already there. Everything has to be scaled by 10, we want to branch into the States and overseas."