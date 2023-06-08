The MLS has traditionally been seen as the retirement home for European football icons, from David Beckham, Ashley Cole, and Steven Gerrard, to George Best, Andrea Pirlo, and Thierry Henry. Football in the States has frequently provided elite talent from Europe with one final, hefty paycheck before they bid the game farewell.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi side, Al Nassr, there has been a considerable momentum shift with the Middle Eastern country becoming an increasingly lucrative prospect for players looking to finish their careers on staggering contracts.

This summer Ronaldo is set to be joined by some huge names, with the attention on the Saudi Pro League due to skyrocket. These are the best XI players predicted to be making the Saudi switch...

Hugo Lloris

The World Cup-winning French shot-stopper has had hands more akin to poppadoms of a late. At 36, Lloris’s best years are evidently behind him, and it’s unsurprising that the feisty keeper is looking to wind down to retirement in a less competitive environment. Linked with a move to the Middle East, Lloris is purportedly willing to entertain offers.

Sergio Ramos

The Spaniard has won every honour on offer to him during a career littered with trophies. Famous for treading a fine line between villainous sh**house and elite gamesmanship, the right-back turned central defensive stalwart has just concluded a two-year stint at PSG, and has been offered an eye-watering sum to reunite with old teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva was Chelsea’s standout performer last term during a disappointing season for the Blues. Now 38, Silva will have one eye on a sun-lounger on the Copacabana as retirement edges ever closer. The Brazilian has continuously demonstrated his ability to still be able to mix it at football’s highest level and seems to be staving off the inevitability of age. With his time in West London coming to an end in 2024, Silva has naturally, been linked to a whole host of clubs including several in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jordi Alba

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 14: Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona pass the ball during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg Two match between FC Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou on April 14, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

The left-back bid an emotional goodbye to Barça following a decade-long stretch in the Catalonian capital. Joining as a relatively inexperienced 22-year-old, Alba has become an ever-constant at Blaugrana. The unwavering presence is off to explore a new chapter in his footballing story, with Al-Hilal reportedly eyeing up the star.

N’Golo Kante

Enduring a torrid run with injuries, the central defensive midfielder remains the cutest Premier League footballer to date. When he’s not indulging in Indian cuisine and watching Match of the Day at a fan’s house, he’s covering more ground than water. The two-time Premier League champion leaves England with an assortment of accolades, as well as with a career revered by most. Saudi side Al-Ittihad are now reportedly in for the midfielder.

Sergio Busquets

Like fellow ex-Spanish internationals, Ramos and Alba, Sergio Busquets is another name to feature on the Saudi hit list. Out of contract at Barça this Summer, the instrumental midfield maestro was a major part of Pep’s possession-based total-football domination, as well as Luis Enrique’s 2015 treble winners.

Ilkay Gundogan

Although strongly favoured to be renewing his current deal at Manchester City, the Sky Blues Captain may decide to end his City playing days on the highest of highs, by completing the treble. The German midfielder has been linked with clubs all over Europe, from Arsenal to Barcelona, but as reported by several outlets, Al-Ittihad are said to be plotting a monumental bid.

Neymar

While Lionel Messi will be heading to America, his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate could head to Saudi. According to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, Neymar is now the big target.

Ángel Di María

Ángel Di María has been a player that has frequently fallen short of receiving the credit he deserves. After a dud spell in Manchester, the Argentine quickly re-established himself as one of the world’s most gifted right-wingers with a seven-year stay in Paris and a season in Turin. As his 16 years in Europe’s top leagues ends, Di Maria has been tipped for a move to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite loose murmurings that CR7 was dissatisfied with his first season at Al Nassr, the Portuguese superstar looks set to stay with the Saudi Arabian side. Ronaldo has seemingly been the catalyst for this vast shift of European talent moving East to join him in the Saudi Pro League… that, and vast sums of cash.

Karim Benzema

It’ll be a strange sight to behold; seeing Karim Benzema sport a different shirt to that of Los Blancos during the 23/24 campaign. Racking up 353 goals in 647 matches for Real Madrid the Frenchman will be a major coup for his new club side, Al Ittihad.

An XI of the best players who could be playing in Saudi Arabia next season