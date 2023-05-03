Cristiano Ronaldo may not have been smiling on the pitch too much recently, but off the field, though, he has reason to smile as he has officially overtaken Lionel Messi as the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning a whopping £109 million, according to Forbes' latest findings.

It is the third time Ronaldo has topped Forbes' rich list, but it is the first time since 2017, and this mouth-watering amount is a record for a footballer.

Messi is on a measly, we jest of course, £104 million in comparison, although this could change with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring in the summer. The Argentinian World Cup winner could join his fierce rival in the Saudi Pro League if the latest rumours are accurate. He has recently been suspended by his club for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, and it's now coming out that they won't extend his stay beyond this summer.

Meanwhile, Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe completes the top three with £96 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' rich list

Ronaldo had a good chance of topping the rich list after doubling his annual playing salary following his move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The former Real Madrid star is still a massive pull in a commercial sense, with his name attracting a ridiculous amount of shirt sales at every club he has played for.

Whether Ronaldo follows through with his desire to cut his Saudi adventure short remains to be seen. With limited interest in his signature from a playing point of view, Ronaldo may well stay put.

He struggled to gain any firm interest from clubs in Europe after leaving Manchester United, and is likely to remain the case should he leave Al-Nassr.

Who else made Forbes' top 10 highest-paid list?

LeBron James sits fourth on £95 million as he looks to add another NBA title to his name. Boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez completes the top five spots on a sizzling £88 million.

The following two spots go to golfers in Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, who also made a move to Saudi Arabia, with £85 million and £86 million respectively.

Another NBA star Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors is eighth with £81 million.

Meanwhile, the final two spots go to tennis legend Roger Federer with £76 million, despite the fact he's retired from the sport, and Phoenix Sun star Kevin Durant with £72 million.